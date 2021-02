Pelé, in an instant of the documentary ‘Pelé’. NETFLIX

The military dictatorship (1964-1985) used and politically abused the figure of Pelé and the Brazilian team. In the hardest moment of terror, torture and deaths in the basements, President Emílio Garrastazu Médici received the three-time World Cup champion team in Mexico 1970, for a patriotic party at the Planalto Palace ….