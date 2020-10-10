Brazil thrashed Bolivia in their debut in the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Under the heavy rain that fell this Friday in São Paulo, Tite’s team passed over the fragile Bolivian team with a solid and forceful collective display.

Brazil has shown a wide repertoire in their attacking plays. On the inside and, mainly, on the outside with a great game from their sides, Renan Lodi and Danilo, Brazil did not let Bolivia breathe for a single minute, who ended the match without even a shot at Weverton’s goal.

If one of the great criticisms of Tite is his dependence on the genius of Neymar, this Friday his Brazil shone for their teamwork. The PSG star did not score, but he played a good game. In a more discreet role, with the work of creation, he left two assists and several plays of effect. Doubt for the match with back pain, Neymar ended up playing, as a midfielder, as in PSG. In the field he was less individualistic and worked very well with his teammates to open the spaces against a Bolivia put back, with eleven men in defense.

The change of system to a 4-2-3-1, with two steering wheels, gave more freedom for the full-backs to support the attack and the first two goals came just with passes from the wingmen. First with Danilo, who crossed for Marquinhos to finish off a header in a strategy play after a corner, in the 16 ‘. Fifteen minutes later it was Lodi, who crossed low for Firmino’s first shot after a quick combination with Neymar on the left side of the Bolivian area.

Under a beastly storm, Brazil slowed down a bit after 2-0. But he lurked again after the break and it took only four minutes to widen the score. Neymar started in good individual play and served the 3-0 on a layup to Firmino.

Rodrygo came in at 58 ‘

With the match dominated and sentenced, Tite decided to try Rodrygo already at the beginning of the second half. The young Real Madrid footballer entered in the 58th minute in the position of Everton Cebolinha, glued to the right wing in the line of three men of creation, next to Coutinho and Neymar.

Rodrygo had his first chance in minute 61, when he headed a cross from Danilo on the Bolivian goal. And in 66 ‘, he played a key role in the play of the four Brazilian goal. After a combination on the right of the area with Coutinho, Rodrygo tried a header to Firmino and Carrasco ended up scoring his own goal when he tried to clear.

Tite continued with his tests, made the five changes and the fifth came in a Neymar center for Coutinho, who finished with a head totally free almost in the small area.