Brazil at risk of 2026 World Cup. Seleçao out of the football World Cup? The tough knockout against Argentina

In Italy we have worked hard not to participate in the World Cup: the Azzurri were excluded first at Russia 2018 (lost the play-off against Sweden) and incredibly also at Qatar 2022 (European champions, but kicked out of the playoffs by North Macedonia after throwing away a double match in the group with Switzerland). In Brazil, however, they are not used to it. The Seleçao hasn’t won a Fifa Word Cup for a long time (2002 in Japan), but can boast an absolute record: always present in the final phase. Until today.

A positive streak that risks being interrupted at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico? After the defeat of the last few hours at the Maracanà against Argentina (0-1 goal by Otamendi) the nightmare has become a little more real. Meanwhile, it must be said that the green and gold national team had never lost a World Cup qualifying match at home. Then we add that the national team coached by interim coach Fernando Diniz (not the latest arrival: he has just won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense against Boca Juniors) is at third defeat in a row after those against Uruguay and Colombia (fourth match without a win and only two goals scored).

Brazil at risk 2026 World Cup: South American group disastrous so far

Crisis of results, play and goals. But the worst thing is the ranking: Brazil in sixth place with 7 points in the South American group. Argentina is in the lead at 15, Uruguay 13, Colombia 12, Venezuela 9, Ecuador 8. At the moment the Seleçao would be inside (the top 6 go to the World Cup, with the seventh involved in the play-off), but the national team capable of winning five World Cups is highly at risk. Science fiction? After what happened to Italy, never take anything for granted in football. There can always be a first time…

Brazil, Ancelotti coach of the Seleçao?

A turning point would be needed. Usually the focus is on a change on the bench to shake up the team. And here we return to the rumors about Carlo Ancelotti. Some rumors say the Italian coach is already certain to coach Brazil starting from July, when his contract with Real Madrid expires. And the white club is ready to relaunch on made in Italy by calling Roberto De Zerbi (who is doing very well in the Premier League with Brighton after his years at Sassuolo). However, not everyone is convinced that he will end up like this. “The leaders of the federation have exposed themselves several times by saying they are waiting for Carletto, but he has never confirmed that he will be the new coach – writes calciomercato.com – He is taking time and reflecting, the truth is that the Italian coach is not entirely convinced of going to Brazil and indeed, he could stay at Real Madrid and renew.”

