Not even Fifa not even Conmebol tolerate state interference in the management of their member associations and will not hesitate to disaffiliate Brazil of all its competitions if Ednaldo Rodrigues is not replaced as president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF)sources from the South American organization told AFP.

“The regulations are clear and forceful. Under no circumstances is the intervention of external forces allowed in the matters that concern its associates,” said the source, who preferred to remain anonymous after clarifying that these issues “are only aired through of resolutions and not mere opinions of its directors”.

(The best player in history, according to artificial intelligence)(Why could Fifa suspend Brazil? Decision keys that would shake up the playoffs)

What's going on?

a court of Rio de Janeiro dismissed on December 7 Ednaldo Rodrigues and appointed as interim president of the CBF Jose Perdiz to organize new elections in the governing body of Brazilian football.

Fifa and Conmebol announced the sending of a mission to Rio de Janeiro to understand the crisis starting January 8, the date of restart of the administrative activities of the South American leadership after the end of the year break.

The purpose of the mission will be to examine the situation and find a solution based on the regulations of both the CBF, Conmebol and FIFA. – Strong warning –

“Fifa and Conmebol wish to strongly insist that, before this mission takes place, no decision is made that affects the CBF, including elections or electoral appointments. If this is not respected, Fifa will have no choice option than to refer the matter to its relevant decision-making body for consideration and decision, which may also include a suspension,” said a letter sent to the CBF.

Meaning

“In this regard, and for the sake of order, we would also like to point out that if the CBF is ultimately suspended by the relevant FIFA body, it would lose all its membership rights with immediate effect until the suspension is lifted by FIFA.

“This would also mean that (Brazilian) representative and club teams would no longer be able to participate in any international competition while it is suspended,” he warned.

Brazil was eliminated from the World Cup.

The letter was sent jointly on December 24 by Kenny Jean-Marie, from Fifa, and Monserrat Jimenez Grandafrom Conmebol, as reported by the Brazilian media UOL.

Fifa and Conmebol do not recognize Perdiz as CBF auditor, appointed by the Brazilian courts. Due to a similar case, Fifa recently suspended the FIFA Football Federation as an associate. Mali after considering “undue interference” by the government of that country, after the Minister of

Sports dissolved the entity's executive committee and appointed a “provisional committee” to manage the association and arrange for the election of a new board of directors, despite the warnings.

Brazil is currently competing in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America; has on his agenda the 2024 Copa America between June and July in USA and their clubs are preparing to compete in the Libertadores and Sudamericana cups starting next February.

(Nairo Quintana: two 'strangers' put pressure on him after his arrival at Movistar)