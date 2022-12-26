He wanted to throw the country into panic to hinder the inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the new president of Brazil: George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, supporter of outgoing leader Jair Bolsonaro, was arrested in the capital on charges of planting a bomb in a tanker truck full of fuel near the airport.

He was indicted for terrorism, but failed by a hair’s breadth: the driver of the truck found and set off the alarm before the arrested man managed to detonate it, thus allowing his arrest.

De Oliveira was questioned by the police: speaking with the agents he admitted that his plan was aimed at “making chaos break out” so as to “prevent the advent of communism in Brazil”.

A staunch supporter of Bolsonaro, the man let himself be carried away by the conspiracy theory raised by the far-right exponent, according to which the results of the elections would have been altered to favor Lula’s victory.

Since the day of the electoral defeat, which occurred on October 30, many Bolsonaro fans have gathered to protest against the outcome of the polls in front of the army headquarters, demanding military intervention.

In the apartment of the arrested person, who works in a gas station in the state of Para, about 30 thousand dollars worth of weapons were found.

The local newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reports that de Oilveira’s plan was to place at least two more bombs near sensitive targets, so as to push the government to declare a “state of siege” in the country and “provoke the intervention of the armies”.

The thwarted attack only heightens tension in Brasilia ahead of Lula’s inauguration ceremony, scheduled for Sunday 1 January.

Flavio Dino, future Minister of Justice, declared that “the serious events in Brasilia prove how the camps of the so-called ‘patriots’ are terrorist incubators” and that “there will be no amnesty for terrorists, their supporters and financiers”.