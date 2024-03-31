Over the past few weeks, Brazil has become a point of focus for those interested in the progress of international relations. The reason is that The South American nation holds the presidency of the Group of 20 (G20)which brings together the leaders of the main economies on the planet, as well as the African Union and the European Union.

Created in response to the global financial crisis a decade and a half ago, This mechanism was based on the existing periodic meeting of finance ministers and central bank presidents. Since 2008 the event includes heads of State and Government. And apart from the founding countries, guests from different latitudes also participate.

On this occasion, The main event will be the Summit that will take place in Rio de Janeiro, on November 18 and 19. The purpose is for leaders to examine the work carried out by various task groups and make decisions aimed at the collective progress of humanity.

It is not the first time that the responsibility of organizing an event of such magnitude falls on Latin America. Mexico in 2012 and Argentina in 2018 judiciously did their assigned work, which bore fruit both in terms of diplomacy and the economy.

However, this time there are special circumstances. To start, The memory of the pandemic is still fresh, along with its challenges and consequences not only in terms of health, but also global cooperation. and financial stability.

Additionally, it is no mystery to anyone that geopolitical tensions are increasing, something that is expressed both in the field of security and in the increase in protectionist measures. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlights that obstacles to the free flow of goods and capital tripled between 2019 and 2022, adding nearly 3,000 specific decisions.

While this happens, the great threat posed by global warming remains present. The most recent data show that last February recorded the highest average temperatures since statistics have been kept on the matter, which would already be exceeding the limit established in the 2016 Paris Agreement. This signaled the desire to limit the rise in thermometers no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above data from the end of the 19th century.

particular moment

As is clear, the list of challenges is complex and extensive. There is no doubt that although the fracture between the different blocks is now more noticeable, Global understanding is essential in order to successfully attack the problems that affect us collectively.

Because of this, I must describe it as a happy coincidence that the presidency of the G20 has fallen to Brazil. The reason is that there is an express determination to advance on substantive issues, which is expressed in the programming of some 130 thematic meetings, both virtual and in-person.

As expressed by President Lula da Silva himself, he wants to put on the table the issues that are a priority for the current Brazilian government, such as the fight against hunger, poverty and inequality. TOAt the same time, it seeks to examine the three dimensions of sustainable development – ​​economic, social and environmental – together with the reform of global governance.

But not only that. There is also the clear purpose of promoting those points that interest the Latin American region, which includes the intention of opening spaces for dialogue and deliberation, always with the goal of seriously occupying the place that corresponds to us in the international arena, through fundamental approaches based on the search for the common good.

For the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF), it is a source of special satisfaction to have been invited to participate in the deliberations together with multilateral entities such as the Inter-American Development Bank, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the OECD. , in addition to those attached to the United Nations System. Our role is to make substantive contributions that are subject to review by countries and eventually translated into specific programs and policies.

I had the privilege of being the spokesperson for the entity in my charge in the first ministerial work sessions of the G20 that took place on February 21 and 22 in Rio de Janeiro and on February 28 and 29 in São Paulo, with the presence of the ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance and managers of central banks of the Group. On that occasion I pointed out the need for this part of the map to be more resilient, becauseWe are essential in providing answers to some of the most complex questions we face.

For example, there is no doubt that Latin America and the Caribbean are and will be key in implementing the strategies required to combat climate change.. Outside of forests and jungles that act as a true lung of the planet, we have the essential natural resources required by the energy transition process that will move us away from fossil fuels, in favor of the generation and use of electricity in a sustainable way.

Likewise, We have arable land and water in abundance, which will serve to successfully combat hunger and guarantee food security.to billions of people. Like so many other places, we are experiencing more noticeable climate disruptions, but we are undoubtedly part of the solution to a series of risks that are trending upward.

Realizing our potential on these fronts requires having good economic foundations, which can only be built with appropriate policies. In this sense, this will allow us to know how to mobilize both national and international resources. whose outcome translates into inclusive and sustainable growth.

The above implies investing more and better in global cooperation. Apart from the ethical reasons that support closing the gaps between rich and poor countriesthere is also a shared interest because an unjust world will be prone to shocks and conflicts.

In this regard, the history of CAF over more than half a century shows what is possible when many arms come together. We were born as a small subregional bank, with a capital of 25 million dollars. Today that authorized capital amounts to 25,000 million dollars, and the assets, to 54,000 million dollars, thanks to which We are responsible for a constant flow of resources to the region, whose participation is a third of what multilateral banks lend.

I have no doubt that Development banks have a very important role in supporting nations when confronting what is known as the triple transition: green, digital and human resources. Circumstances force us to evolve and in certain cases to break with the past, based on the knowledge and experience acquired throughout our history.

We are just one more cog in an effort that will require the participation of as many institutions and governments as possible. Even so, I believe that we will be able to show how local and regional solutions serve to solve global problems.

Make proposals

I related that after the Rio meeting came the São Paulo meeting. The host of the latter was the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, who He proposed that large fortunes contribute more and advocated for greater international tax cooperation.

It is unquestionable that we live in a very unequal world. In 2022, CAF released its RED report, whose central theme was the disparities that identify Latin America and the Caribbean. These differences go beyond income or wealth, as they include education and employment opportunities, as well as access to housing or health.

In our region, inequalities are, in many cases, inherited and are also determined by issues of race, gender and access to financial assets. Added to the above are migratory phenomena that act as a destabilizing factor, although they could become a possibility for progress. Hence it is necessary to talk about human mobility.

Of course the challenges we face don't stop there. On the list of pending tasks are infrastructure, environmental care, improving labor markets and access to quality education, among other issues.

There are several points in our favor, which deserve to be highlighted. With everything and its faults, democracy is the norm in this part of the globe. Nor does the scene of a war confrontation appear, since occasional differences are processed in the diplomatic sphere.

But clearly we need to do more for our people. I have no doubt that International cooperation is key, as it is crucial to accelerate coordination in the face of common challenges and in the process reduce the threat posed by fragmentation.

I am convinced that regional multilateral banks have a role in that equation. To start, entities like CAF stand out for their attributes of neutrality and flexibility, as well as their ability to leverage resources, make impact investments viable, innovate and act as platforms that enable the sharing of knowledge and experiences. And this is achieved through capital injections that allow the development banks to expand their scope of action.

Having a stronger muscle will help you focus on several areas. To start, A collective effort must be made to stabilize the debt of our countries.

Fighting poverty and preserving the environment do not have to be antagonistic purposes, But this requires that our level of debts – higher after the pandemic – be manageable. Likewise, it is crucial to improve the profile of financial obligations and maintain access to markets, so that we can travel the path of sustainable growth with fiscal responsibility.

Among the options worth examining there is one that deserves special attention. It's about the redistribution of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) by the IMF, whose last general allocation was made in 2021 for the equivalent of US$650 billion in order to boost global liquidity. CAF, together with other international financial organizations, acquired the status of authorized holder of SDRs, thus being in a position to serve as a channel for these resources to finance solutions to the risks of climate change or address needs in the social field that threaten stability. of many economies in the region. Debt swaps and carbon offset schemes are also viable.

Ideas like the ones I mention are now being evaluated by the countries linked to the G20, along with the proposals of other entities and the individual contributions of the nations that make up the Group. As is usual in these cases, some will be accepted and others will merit further analysis.

Nevertheless, The important thing is that Brazil has opened the door for us to have a voice in that process. Thanks to your leadership, we trust that the Summit of leaders at the end of the year will be accompanied by concrete results, which will serve to demonstrate that the space for constructive dialogue and international cooperation remains open.

After all, There is only one planet on which we all live. What corresponds is that we know how to work together and put aside our differences in order to overcome obstacles whose adequate resolution is what is best for all of humanity.

SERGIO DÍAZ-GRANADOS

For the time