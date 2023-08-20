Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/19/2023 – 7:24 pm

Brazilian athletics reached the podium on the first day of the World Championships in Budapest (Hungary). This Saturday (19), Caio Bonfim won the bronze medal in the 20 km race walk event. The Brazilian finished the dispute in 1h17min47s, setting the new national record and being 26 seconds away from having the best mark of a South American in history.

IT’S BRONZEEEEEEE Caio Bonfim breaks the National Record and wins the Bronze medal in the 20km of the Athletic Walk : 1:17:47 Spectacular, Caiooooo pic.twitter.com/De4rVDqDPr — CBAt (@bra_atletismo) August 19, 2023

Related news:

It is the second time that Caio secures a podium at a World Championship. Six years ago, in London, Great Britain, he took bronze in the 20 kilometers. The medal this Saturday was the 16th in the history of the country in the competition. The Brazilian Max Gonçalves dos Santos also competed this Saturday and was in 36th place, with 1h24min10s of time.

The test started two hours late, because of a storm, which caused puddles of water on the circuit set up at Heroes’ Square, one of the main squares in Budapest. Caio stayed in the front row throughout the dispute and even took the lead, but he couldn’t resist the Spaniard Álvaro Martin, who would win the gold medal.

As he had two warnings for fouls committed during the race, the Brazilian adopted a more conservative pace and was overtaken, in the final stretch, by the Swede Perseus Karlstrom, who took silver. If he took a third penalty, the Brazilian would undergo a mandatory two-minute stoppage, which could jeopardize his place on the podium.

In the shot put, Darlan Romani made the best mark of the elimination round (22.37 meters), but he did not repeat his performance in the final, hours later. The Santa Catarina native was unable to go beyond 21.41 meters and ended the dispute in eighth place. If he had at least equaled the result that classified him, the Brazilian would have taken silver.

AT THE FINAL! Letícia Oro and Darlan Romani advanced to the World Athletics Championship Finals Darlan Romani – Shot Put

✅ Brand: 22.37m

⏰ Final: Today (19) – 3:37 pm Letícia Oro Melo – Long Jump

✅ Brand: 6.73m

⏰ Final: Sunday (20) – 11:55 am pic.twitter.com/LLURbbsgR8 — CBAt (@bra_atletismo) August 19, 2023

Another athlete from the country in the throwing competition was Welington Morais. The man from Maranhão launched the weight at 20.30 meters in the elimination round, but the mark did not qualify him for the final. He took 17th place overall.

Also this Saturday, Letícia Oro Melo from Santa Catarina secured herself in the long jump final, which will take place this Sunday (20), at 11:55 am (Brasília time). Bronze medalist in the event at the last World Cup, she reached 6.73 meters in the first attempt, ranking with the seventh best mark in the round.

The other Brazilians did not advance. Eliane Martins, a fellow countrywoman of Letícia, ranked 26th (6.38 meters), and Mato Grosso’s Lissandra Campos was ranked 33rd (6.01 meters).

In the triple jump, Mato Grosso’s Almir Júnior did not qualify for the final, finishing the round only in 20th place, with 16.34 meters. The result was below the 17.24 meters reached by the jumper in July, at the South American Championship, in São Paulo, which assured him the index for the Paris Olympics, in France, in 2024.

In the 100 meters, the São Paulo trio that represented Brazil did not make it to the semifinals. Paulo André Camilo and Felipe Bardi clocked 10s25, with the 34th and 35th overall position, respectively, while Erik Cardoso clocked 10s36, the 43rd time this Saturday. Three weeks ago, in the South American Championship, Erik completed the same race in 9s97, being the first Brazilian to run under ten seconds.

Finally, in the 1,500 meters, Rio Grande do Sul Jaqueline Weber clocked 4min14s56, a personal record, but not enough to reach the semifinals. She was the 13th seed of the knockout series she played.