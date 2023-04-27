By Fabrício de Castro

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil opened 195,171 formal job openings in March, according to the General Register of Employed and Unemployed People (Caged), released this Thursday by the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

Last month’s result, which was above expectations in the Reuters survey of net creation of 100,000 jobs, was the result of 2.168 million admissions and 1.973 million dismissals.

In February, Brazil had created 245,813 formal jobs, a result that followed the net increase of 85,189 jobs in January, considering data with adjustments.

Last month’s vacancy balance was the highest for March in the adjusted historical series of Novo Caged, started in January 2020.

In the accumulated result for the first quarter, the balance of formal jobs in Brazil is positive at 526,173 jobs, according to the adjusted series. From January to March 2022, the balance was positive at 619,318 jobs.

In March, there was a positive balance of vacancies in four of the five major groups of economic activities, with emphasis on services, which opened 122,323 jobs. 20,984 formal jobs were created in industry, 33,641 in the construction sector and 18,555 in commerce.

In agriculture, in turn, 332 jobs were lost in net terms.

The data showed a positive balance of jobs created in all five regions of the country. The Southeast opened the largest number of vacancies, with a reading of 113,374, followed by the South (37,441), Midwest (22,435), Northeast (14,115) and North (10,077).

With regard to the real average admission salary, there was a decrease in March to 1,960.72, from 1,990.78 in the previous month, according to the series without seasonal adjustments.