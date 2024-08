Brazil created 188,021 formal job vacancies in July, according to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Workers (Caged), released this Wednesday, 28, by the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

Last month’s result was the result of 2,187,633 admissions and 1,999,612 dismissals and was just slightly below economists’ expectations, as indicated in a Reuters survey, of a net creation of 190,000 jobs.



