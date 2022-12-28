BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil opened 135,495 formal job openings in November, according to the General Register of Employed and Unemployed People (Caged), released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

Last month’s result was below market expectations in a Reuters survey of net job creation of 168,000.

(By Bernardo Caram)

