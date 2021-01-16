The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro assured this Friday that “only God “will remove him from office, while five opposition parties presented a request for impeachment against him for considering that he committed a series of management crimes that led to humanitarian chaos in the city of Manaus, in crisis due to the lack of oxygen for its patients in hospitals.

The Workers’ Party, the Democratic Labor Party, the Communist Party of Brazil, the Brazilian Socialist Party and Red, also demanded the cessation of the parliamentary recess to be able to discuss the new crisis that arose with the oxygen chaos for those infected with coronavirus in the capital of Amazonas.

So far, more than 60 requests for impeachment have been counted against Bolsonaro, who this Friday declared responsibility in the Manaus event saying that the Federal Government had done “its part”.

“The president -said the new request for impeachment- must be politically and criminally liable for leaving Amazonas without oxygen, for sabotaging investigations and vaccination campaigns, for discouraging the use of masks and encouraging the use of ineffective remedies, for spreading disinformation, in addition to violating the constitutional pact between states and municipalities. “

Relatives of patients hospitalized for coronavirus in Manaus are waiting to receive information. Photo EFE

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Rodrigo Maia, said that a political trial could be analyzed “in the future” although he summoned his Senate counterpart, Davi Alcolumbre, to open a crisis commission on Manaus.

On February 1, Congress should have new authorities and it is possible that the parliamentary base that supports Bolsonaro stay with the leadership of the two chambers.

“Only God will get me out of office“, said Bolsonaro in response to requests for impeachment for his actions in the pandemic, for which he was described as” genocidal “by the governor of São Paulo, his former ally Joao Doria.

And he added, in statements to the channel TV Band: “They want to impose hell on my life, impeachment requests are worth nothing. None is for corruption. Only God will remove me from office, there is nothing concrete for me, They invent fake news to get me out“.

Patients with coronavirus are transferred from Manaus to other cities to be treated. Photo EFE

After the humanitarian crisis in Manaus due to lack of oxygen for Covid-19 patients, Bolsonaro said that he sent his Minister of Health, General Eduardo Pazuello, to provide supplies.

Bolsonaro also indicated that he cannot be blamed for anything because the Supreme Federal Court (STF) ruled that the Executive Power could not object quarantines and decisions of states and municipalities.

“The Supreme sent me to have beer on the beach, told me not to get involved. But I did not heed what the Court said and went to propose early treatment for Manaus, which was abandoned, “said Bolsonaro.

The president blamed the situation in Manaus on not having used what he calls “early treatment”, that is, that doctors provide the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine to the sick.

With information from agencies.

LP