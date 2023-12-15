15/12/2023 – 23:12
The City of Arts, in Rio de Janeiro, was the stage, this Friday (15), for the Brazil Olympic Award, which celebrated the achievements of Brazilian sport in the year 2023. And the highlights of the ceremony were archer Marcus Vinícius D'Almeida and gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who were chosen, respectively, as the best male and female athletes, receiving the King Pelé Trophy.
After an exceptional year, in which, among other achievements, he won a Pan-American silver and a bronze and took the lead in the world ranking of his sport, Marcus D'almeida won the COB award to demonstrate once again that he is the great name of Brazil in archery: “I'm happy to receive this trophy, to take it home and to take it to my sport [o tiro com arco]”. In the dispute, the archer beat surfer Filipe Toledo and table tennis player Hugo Calderano.
In the women's category, the big winner was Rebeca Andrade. The gymnast, who won four medals (two golds and two silvers) at the Pan de Santiago and another five (one gold, three silvers and one bronze) at the World Championships in Belgium, beat tennis player Bia Haddad and the beach volleyball duo in the competition. Ana Patrícia and Duda.
After receiving the King Pelé Trophy, Rebeca made clear all the gratitude she felt: “This is the result of my work and everything I have achieved over all these years. So it's great to be here and take home this award. I’m really, really happy.” Furthermore, she shared the expectation of having an even better year in 2024, when she will participate in the Paris Olympic Games: “I'm not going to say that this is my best, because I hope next year will be wonderful. But it is one of [melhores]”.
Another gymnast to walk away with a prize from the party was Flávia Saraiva, chosen as the Fan Athlete, in a vote that included public participation. The sport had another representative at the party with Camila Ferezin, commander of the Brazilian rhythmic gymnastics team, who won the trophy for best individual coach.
The award for best collective coach went to Ramon Ito, commander of the Brazilian baseball team, awarded as the best men's team. The best women's team of 2023 was the volleyball team.
The New Athlete Award went to one of Brazil's young highlights at the Santiago Pan, gymnast Maria Eduarda Alexandre. Finally, it is worth highlighting the winner of the Return of the Year award. Runner Alison dos Santos, known as Piu, who received the honor after returning to compete after recovering from a serious injury. Now, in 2024, the expectation is for a great year with the Olympic Games, as the athlete himself stated in a video message: “I would like to thank everyone who voted. It wasn’t an easy year, but we will improve until Paris.”
Furthermore, the Brazil Olímpico Award chose the best athletes per sport, as can be seen in the list below:
Open Waters – Ana Marcela Cunha
Athletics – Caio Bonfim
Badminton – Davi Silva and Sânia Lima
3×3 Basketball – Leonardo Branquinho
5×5 Basketball – Yago Mateus
Baseball – Felipe Natel
Bowling – Roberta Camargo Rodrigues
Boxing – Beatriz Ferreira
Breaking – Mayara Colins
Canoeing Slalom – Ana Sátila Vargas
Speed Canoeing – Isaquias Queiroz
BMX Freestyle Cycling – Gustavo de Oliveira
BMX Racing Cycling – Paola Reis
Road Cycling – Ana Vitoria Magalhães
Mountain Bike Cycling – Henrique Avancini
Track Cycling – Alice de Melo and Wellyda Rodrigues
Snow Sports – Noah Bethonico
Ice Sports – Nicole Silveira
Sport Climbing – Anja Köhler
Fencing – Nathalie Moellhausen
Water Skiing – Felipe Simioni Neves
Football – Kerolin Ferraz
Artistic Gymnastics – Rebeca Andrade
Trampoline Gymnastics – Camilla Lopes
Rhythmic Gymnastics – Barbara Domingos
Golf – Valentina Bosselmann
Handball – Bruna de Paula
Equestrian Dressage – João Victor Oliva
Equestrian CCE – Marcio Carvalho Jorge
Equestrian Jumping – Stephan Barcha
Field Hockey – Adam Imer
Judo – Beatriz Souza
Karate – Bárbara Hellen Rodrigues
Weightlifting – Laura Amaro
Swimming – Guilherme Costa
Artistic Swimming – Gabriela Regly and Laura Miccuci
Figure Skating – Bianca Corteze Ameixeiro
Speed Skating – Guilherme Abel Rocha
Modern Pentathlon – Isabela de Abreu
Water Polo – Gustavo Guimarães
Rowing – Lucas Verthein
Rugby 7 – Rafaela Conti
Ornamental Heels – Ingrid de Oliveira
Skateboard – Rayssa Leal
Surfing – Filipe Toledo
Taekwondo – Maria Clara Pacheco
Sneakers – Beatriz Haddad
Table Tennis – Hugo Calderano
Archery – Marcus Vinicius D'Almeida
Sports Shooting – Felipe Wu
Triathlon – Miguel Hidalgo
Sailing – Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze
Beach Volleyball – Ana Patricia and Duda Lisboa
Volleyball – Gabriela Guimarães
Wrestling – Laís Nunes
