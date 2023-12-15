Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 15/12/2023 – 23:12

The City of Arts, in Rio de Janeiro, was the stage, this Friday (15), for the Brazil Olympic Award, which celebrated the achievements of Brazilian sport in the year 2023. And the highlights of the ceremony were archer Marcus Vinícius D'Almeida and gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who were chosen, respectively, as the best male and female athletes, receiving the King Pelé Trophy.

After an exceptional year, in which, among other achievements, he won a Pan-American silver and a bronze and took the lead in the world ranking of his sport, Marcus D'almeida won the COB award to demonstrate once again that he is the great name of Brazil in archery: “I'm happy to receive this trophy, to take it home and to take it to my sport [o tiro com arco]”. In the dispute, the archer beat surfer Filipe Toledo and table tennis player Hugo Calderano.

In the women's category, the big winner was Rebeca Andrade. The gymnast, who won four medals (two golds and two silvers) at the Pan de Santiago and another five (one gold, three silvers and one bronze) at the World Championships in Belgium, beat tennis player Bia Haddad and the beach volleyball duo in the competition. Ana Patrícia and Duda.

After receiving the King Pelé Trophy, Rebeca made clear all the gratitude she felt: “This is the result of my work and everything I have achieved over all these years. So it's great to be here and take home this award. I’m really, really happy.” Furthermore, she shared the expectation of having an even better year in 2024, when she will participate in the Paris Olympic Games: “I'm not going to say that this is my best, because I hope next year will be wonderful. But it is one of [melhores]”.

Another gymnast to walk away with a prize from the party was Flávia Saraiva, chosen as the Fan Athlete, in a vote that included public participation. The sport had another representative at the party with Camila Ferezin, commander of the Brazilian rhythmic gymnastics team, who won the trophy for best individual coach.

The award for best collective coach went to Ramon Ito, commander of the Brazilian baseball team, awarded as the best men's team. The best women's team of 2023 was the volleyball team.

The New Athlete Award went to one of Brazil's young highlights at the Santiago Pan, gymnast Maria Eduarda Alexandre. Finally, it is worth highlighting the winner of the Return of the Year award. Runner Alison dos Santos, known as Piu, who received the honor after returning to compete after recovering from a serious injury. Now, in 2024, the expectation is for a great year with the Olympic Games, as the athlete himself stated in a video message: “I would like to thank everyone who voted. It wasn’t an easy year, but we will improve until Paris.”

Furthermore, the Brazil Olímpico Award chose the best athletes per sport, as can be seen in the list below:

Open Waters – Ana Marcela Cunha

Athletics – Caio Bonfim

Badminton – Davi Silva and Sânia Lima

3×3 Basketball – Leonardo Branquinho

5×5 Basketball – Yago Mateus

Baseball – Felipe Natel

Bowling – Roberta Camargo Rodrigues

Boxing – Beatriz Ferreira

Breaking – Mayara Colins

Canoeing Slalom – Ana Sátila Vargas

Speed ​​Canoeing – Isaquias Queiroz

BMX Freestyle Cycling – Gustavo de Oliveira

BMX Racing Cycling – Paola Reis

Road Cycling – Ana Vitoria Magalhães

Mountain Bike Cycling – Henrique Avancini

Track Cycling – Alice de Melo and Wellyda Rodrigues

Snow Sports – Noah Bethonico

Ice Sports – Nicole Silveira

Sport Climbing – Anja Köhler

Fencing – Nathalie Moellhausen

Water Skiing – Felipe Simioni Neves

Football – Kerolin Ferraz

Artistic Gymnastics – Rebeca Andrade

Trampoline Gymnastics – Camilla Lopes

Rhythmic Gymnastics – Barbara Domingos

Golf – Valentina Bosselmann

Handball – Bruna de Paula

Equestrian Dressage – João Victor Oliva

Equestrian CCE – Marcio Carvalho Jorge

Equestrian Jumping – Stephan Barcha

Field Hockey – Adam Imer

Judo – Beatriz Souza

Karate – Bárbara Hellen Rodrigues

Weightlifting – Laura Amaro

Swimming – Guilherme Costa

Artistic Swimming – Gabriela Regly and Laura Miccuci

Figure Skating – Bianca Corteze Ameixeiro

Speed ​​Skating – Guilherme Abel Rocha

Modern Pentathlon – Isabela de Abreu

Water Polo – Gustavo Guimarães

Rowing – Lucas Verthein

Rugby 7 – Rafaela Conti

Ornamental Heels – Ingrid de Oliveira

Skateboard – Rayssa Leal

Surfing – Filipe Toledo

Taekwondo – Maria Clara Pacheco

Sneakers – Beatriz Haddad

Table Tennis – Hugo Calderano

Archery – Marcus Vinicius D'Almeida

Sports Shooting – Felipe Wu

Triathlon – Miguel Hidalgo

Sailing – Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze

Beach Volleyball – Ana Patricia and Duda Lisboa

Volleyball – Gabriela Guimarães

Wrestling – Laís Nunes