Six aides to the opposition leader are on the ground seeking political protection; Maduro has expelled diplomats from the country

The President’s international affairs advisor, Celso Amorim, said this Thursday (August 15, 2024) that Brazil offered a plane to remove asylum seekers from the Argentine Embassy in Venezuela. Six advisors to the leader of the opposition to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), María Corina Machado, are at the location seeking political protection.

During a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Amorim spoke about Brazil’s willingness to transfer the asylum seekers. According to the advisor, the proposal was made to the group before the Brazilian government took custody of the embassy on August 1.

“The offer to send a Brazilian plane to remove the people who were previously in the Argentine embassy, ​​and are now under Brazilian care, to remove them from there, is an offer that stands.”he said.

The safety of the advisors has been under threat since Maduro decided to expel diplomats from seven Latin American countries, including Argentina, which did not accept the results of the presidential elections.

The CNE (National Electoral Council), controlled by the Chavista government, confirmed the president’s victory, but the opposition claims fraud and claims to have won the election. Since the election results, Venezuela has been experiencing a diplomatic crisis with several countries.