Brazil prevails by 4 goals to 0 against Bolivia in La Paz. Goals from Paquetá, Guimaraes and two from Richarlison sealed the victory for the ‘canarinha’, undefeated in these South American Qualifiers. Tite’s men seal their pass as the undisputed leader of the group on this last day.

Tite already warned before the match that the altitude was going to play a fundamental role in the development of the match and he was not wrong. Bolivia went from more to less in the clash, letting Brazil have the initiative knowing that the physical effort was going to take its toll. However, Brazil does not forgive the few it has. Antony was begging for space from him, testing Cordano’s reflexes with cross shots, but It would be a stroke of genius for Bruno Guimaraes to give the ‘canarinha’ the advantage. The Newcastle midfielder managed to filter a pass to Lucas Paquetá so that he will premiere the light. The second would arrive with a Richarlison’s killer play, attentive in the second move to a possible rejection and kill with an empty goal. The one from Everton stayed waiting for Sagredo’s rebound to melt the second on the scoreboard.

with the two goals Brazil settled into the game, leaving the initiative to the green. Bolivia took advantage of this situation, closing the canarinha behind, but not taking advantage of their opportunities. Whether it was because the shots did not find the goal or Alisson will save the furniture to hers, Bolivia could not get a goal that came to deserve. Contrary to Brazil, who did not forgive despite their bad game. First Paquetá returned the favor to Bruno Guimaraes and then in the final minutes Richarlison’s killer nose reappeared. The Everton man reappeared at the right time and in the right place to have to push the ball into the net.

Brazil didn’t need much to create danger, not caring about letting the green team take center stage. Alisson was a safe back, where he left some of the actions of the day with a saving hand shot by Henry Vaca. The paper of Bruno Guimaraes was fundamental in the selection, supporting the defense in defensive tasks, coming out with the ball to set up plays and arriving in the second row when Bolivia was locked behind. The one from Newcastle looks to be one of Tite’s starters for the World Cup, if he continues at this level.

Record and with eyes in Qatar

Brazil closes these qualifiers undefeated and as one of the favorites for the World Cup that will start next November. Tite’s selection sets a new scoring record in the South American Qualifiers. The canarinha closes the classification with 45 points, beating Bielsa’s Argentina by three points.

Brazil is in second place in the FIFA ranking, with 1,823.42 points. The leader is Belgium, with 1828.45. But With the victory against Bolivia in La Paz, they will reach the top of the table, something that has not happened for five years.