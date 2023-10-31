Norris tries his best in Brazil

After the great comeback in Mexico City, McLaren and Lando Norris they want to repeat themselves this weekend in Interlagos. On the iconic Sao Paulo circuit, scene of the last Sprint weekend of the year, the Briton is aiming for that podium that eluded him at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez only because the starting position was very precarious. With a normal Saturday, Norris’ bid for a fifth podium in six grands prix is ​​as strong as it gets. These are his words ahead of Interlagos.

Norris’s words

“This race is rich in history and legacy, particularly as it relates to McLaren and Senna. I always enjoy coming here, I hope it’s another chance to get some good points. The car had excellent pace in Mexico, it allowed me to gain 12 positions, and I’m quite satisfied. We know what we are capable ofwe just have to go on track and prove it“.

Piastri’s words

“I can’t wait to race in Brazil. It’s a Sprint weekend that I like and which gives us a better chance of scoring points“, added teammate Oscar Plates. “I’ve never raced here before, I’m excited to take to the track on such an iconic circuit. The last few races have been reassuring, especially considering the situation at the beginning of the season. Mexico was a little more difficult for me due to the damage suffered, but I discussed it with the team and I will take advantage of what I learned this weekend to aim for other points“.

The situation in the rankings

McLaren is in fourth place in the constructors’ standings, and considering Aston Martin’s free fall this is a largely consolidated position. Almost impossible for the Woking team, however, to catch up to Ferrari, third at +93. The fight for fourth place in the drivers’ standings is much more open, with Norris currently in sixth position, -14 behind the Sainz-Alonso pairing and +3 over Charles Leclerc. With the form shown by car and driver after Austria, Norris could aim for the top-4: it would be his best finishing position of his career.