The large demonstrations called by the extreme right in the main cities of Brazil for this Wednesday did not take placeafter the justice warned that it would take legal action against whoever tries to continue promoting a coup d’état.

At the time of the summons, Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo or Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro were deserted, while only two Bolsonaristas attended the Esplanade of the Ministries of Brasilia, who sat on the ground in front of the numerous armored vehicles deployed by the Police.

In other Brazilian capitals the same scenario was repeated: empty streets, no protesters, a large presence of journalists and a large deployment of security forces.

The call circulated since Tuesday night in groups of Bolsonaristas on social networks, who tried to call a “mega-demonstration” for the “retake of power”, an allegation that made the Justice react.

Supreme Court magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, who is investigating a case investigating anti-democratic acts, ordered the authorities throughout Brazil to prevent the blockade of any road, highway or access to public entities and to arrest anyone who attempts any of these actions.

We have to make a strong, but democratic opposition

In Sao Paulo, only two young men appeared on Avenida Paulista wearing yellow-green shirts, the colors of the national flag that became hallmarks of pro-Bolsonaro demonstrations.

“I came to defend the freedom of expression of the Brazilian people,” Luis Augusto Machado, 20, told AFP.

Despite being adverse to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Machado was emphatic in expressing his “repudiation” of the actions on Sunday that shook Brasilia. “We of a more centered right, without acts of vandalism, We have to make a strong but democratic opposition”.

A survey released this Wednesday by the Atlas Intelligence company showed that although the majority of Brazilians reject what happened, 18.4% say they agree with the violent demonstration that impacted the capital, and 10.5% believe that the invasion of the headquarters of the public powers was “totally justified”.

A new demonstration with anti-democratic guidelines was called for today in Brasília at 6:00 p.m. At 6:49 p.m., there were 2 protesters present, 21 day laborers and more than 100 PMs “I was surprised that we will only be two of us,” he told Bolsonarista 📷 Luis Nova / Special Metropolis pic.twitter.com/6IqaW10ltj — Alan Rios (@alanriossr) January 11, 2023

The magistrate also ordered that Telegram block the channels and profiles that promote this type of act, an instruction that was fulfilled by the social network, since it was not possible to access several of the groups normally used by radicals.

In other groups that had not been blocked, some users warned that the call for demonstrations was a “trap” to arrest extremists, who call themselves “patriots.”

The messages calling for the demonstrations circulated after last Sunday thousands of Bolsonaro supporters to carry out a coordinated attack against the headquarters of Parliament, the presidential palace of Planalto and the Supreme Court. Radical Bolsonaristas caused extensive damage to palaces, with the aim of overthrowing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a week after he took power.

Due to the attacks, more than 1,500 people were arrested, of which some 600 were released for “humanitarian matters”, although they remain linked to the process.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from EFE and AFP