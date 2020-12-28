The Brazilian star of Paris SG Neymar is at the heart of a new controversy over his behavior off the pitch, with Brazilian media assuring that he would organize a giant end-of-year party for several dozen guests near Rio de Janeiro , despite the second wave of Covid-19.

According to Ancelmo Goes, columnist for the newspaper O Globo, the Seleçao striker was to receive 500 people for this long-term New Year’s Eve which would have started Saturday, December 26, to end only on January 1.

Neymar would even have installed a soundproofing system in an annex of his villa to avoid disturbing his neighbors, in an ultra-secure luxury housing estate in Mangaratiba, a seaside resort 130 km from Rio.

Léo Dias, journalist author of numerous scoops on celebrities, for his part detailed the names of Brazilian stars who would perform in concert during the festivities, such as Ludmilla or Wesley Safadao. The cell phones of guests would be confiscated at the entrance to avoid any leak in the press or on social networks.

The player’s entourage categorically denied, assuring in a statement that there was “no party” in Neymar’s villa. Sources close to a musical group scheduled to perform on this New Year’s Eve, however, confirmed to the channel CNN Brasil that he would give a concert there.

The Fabrica agency, specializing in events, for its part mentioned in a press release the organization of“a New Year’s Eve which will receive around 150 people in compliance with the health standards determined by public bodies”, without citing the name of Neymar.

The town hall of Mangaratiba, a town of 41,000 inhabitants which has taken restrictive measures to avoid any gathering during the end-of-year celebrations, told AFP that it had not received “no information about this holiday”.

On social networks, the striker, who has not played since his ankle injury on December 13, against Lyon, has been content in recent days to publish photos of his family, without any comment about this controversial New Year’s Eve , of which he would be the organizer.

Neymar, who has been playing for Paris SG since 2017, was born in the neighboring state of Sao Paulo, but he usually stays in his villa in Mangaratiba every time he returns to Brazil.