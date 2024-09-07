Brazil | New information about the disastrous plane crash in Brazil: The crew had reported problems

Brazil|All 62 people on board died in the accident.

in Brazil The crew of the plane that fell to the ground in August had reported problems with the de-icing system, according to the investigation report. Although according to the preliminary report the conditions were “very icy”, the report does not indicate the actual cause of the accident.

The videos of the accident showed how the plane fell, spinning almost vertically before hitting the ground. According to the report, minutes before the plane began to lose altitude, the plane’s co-pilot had noticed a lot of ice.

Only hours after the accident, experts mentioned that the formation of ice on the wings could have caused the accident. Director of the Brazilian Aviation Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA). Marcelo Moreno however, cautioned when the preliminary report was released that the problem with the de-icing system could not be confirmed.

“It is too early to determine what the line of investigation (for the cause of the accident) will be,” Moreno said.

All 62 people on board died. It is Brazil’s deadliest plane crash in 17 years.

The Voepass company’s ATR 72-500 type propeller turbine plane fell on August 9 in a residential area of ​​the city of Vinhedo. Vinhedo is located approximately 80 kilometers northwest of Brazil’s financial center, Sao Paulo.

According to CENIPA, the plane was certified to fly in icy conditions and the plane’s pilots had also received special training for such conditions.

The plane’s crew had not made an emergency report before the plane hit the ground.