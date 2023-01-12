Brazil | New demonstrations by Bolsonaro’s supporters seem to have fizzled out in Brazil

In big cities, the number of demonstrators is very small.

of Brazil ex-president Jair Bolsonaro the massive demonstrations promised by the supporters seem to have remained a cakewalk in the country’s major cities.

According to AFP news agency reporters on the spot, the number of participants is almost non-existent in the planned demonstrations in the Brazilian cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil was shocked by the weekend attack by Bolsonaro’s supporters on the country’s government buildings. More than 1,200 people have been declared arrested, with five days to file charges, said BBC.