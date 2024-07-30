Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/30/2024 – 12:07

Brasília, 30 – The Ministry of Agriculture wants to open the Guatemalan market to poultry meat, poultry genetic material, eggs, dehydrated pork skin, dairy products and fish from Brazil. The request for approval to export these products was presented by a delegation from the ministry on a mission to Guatemala, the Ministry said in a statement. “We are optimistic that these joint efforts will result in a significant increase in Brazilian exports to Guatemala, diversifying our product offering and strengthening our economic partnership,” said the Secretary of Commerce and International Relations, Roberto Perosa, in the statement.

During his trip to the country, Perosa, along with representatives from the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), met with Guatemala’s Vice Minister of Agricultural Health, Marissa Eugenia Montepeque, and with representatives from the Guatemalan Chamber of Food and Beverages (CGAB). “The Vice Minister was very receptive, committing to speeding up the necessary technical assessments. The expectation is that the Guatemalan market will soon open up to Brazilian products,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Guatemala is a major importer of chicken meat, with around 150,000 tons imported from other countries in 2023.