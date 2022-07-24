The country has 696 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the Ministry of Health

With 696 confirmed cases of monkeypox, Brazil is working with the WHO (World Health Organization) to acquire a vaccine against the disease. According to the Ministry of Health, negotiations are being carried out globally with the manufacturer to expand access to the immunizing agent for countries where there are confirmed cases of the disease.

Through a note, the ministry stressed that mass vaccination is not recommended by the WHO in non-endemic countries for the disease, as is the case in Brazil. The recommendation, so far, is that people who had contact with suspected cases and health professionals with high occupational risk be immunized in the face of exposure to the virus.

Of the 696 confirmed cases in the country so far, 506 are from the state of São Paulo, 102 from Rio de Janeiro, 33 from Minas Gerais, 13 from the Federal District, 11 from Paraná, 14 from Goiás, 3 from Bahia, 2 from Ceará. , 3 from Rio Grande do Sul, 2 from Rio Grande do Norte, 2 from Espírito Santo, 3 from Pernambuco, 1 from Mato Grosso do Sul and 1 from Santa Catarina.

international emergency

The WHO decided this Saturday (23.Jul.2022) to declare that monkeypox constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. The announcement was made by the director-general of the entity, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“We have an outbreak that has spread rapidly around the world, through new forms of transmission, about which we understand very little, and which fits the criteria of the International Health Regulations. For these reasons, I have decided that the monkeypox epidemic represents a public health emergency of international concern.” said Tedros.