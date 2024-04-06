Minister of Finance states that the country experienced a phase of disorganization of public accounts from Dilma to Bolsonaro

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid in an interview broadcast this Saturday (April 6, 2024) by TV Meio that Brazil needs to turn the page on “fiscal irresponsibility” experience of the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT) to the management of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The only way for Brazil to succeed is for it to turn the page on the last 10 years. It was from 2015, after Dilma's re-election, that the powers completely fell out, to 2022, which was a very turbulent election, with a series of measures taken that disorganized public finances”Haddad told the senators Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO) and Leila Barros (PDT-DF), who conducted the program “Liberated Podk”.

“We had 10 years, in my opinion, of fiscal irresponsibility, with very low growth. The taste did not produce the intended effects. We disorganize public accounts”stated the minister.

Despite including the Dilma government in his speech, the PT member did not directly criticize her. The PT member governed the country after the president's first 2 terms Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

Haddad said again that only one “covenant” of the Three Powers will be able to bring order to “mess” of recent years in the country.

“And I understand that it cannot be the view. I get it. It has political constraints. There are political differences”said the minister.

The head of Brazil's Economy stated that the economic agenda in Congress in 2023 was interesting, but is not enough to adjust public accounts.

“We had an interesting agenda in 2023, but it is insufficient. We didn't do everything we needed to. We have to persist on this path”he declared.

The minister said that the country needs to overcome the differences that the country has faced in the last decade and build a new direction.

“I think the 10 years from 2013 to 2022 will be a subject of great study. There was a lot of confusion. The page of confusion needs to be turned. Understand that there was a mistake“, he argued.