The president of get it done (National Committee of Secretaries of Finance, Finance, Revenue or Taxation of the States and the Federal District) and Secretary of Finance of Pernambuco, Décio Padilha53 years old, defends a change “immediate” in tax collection to improve the business environment and unlock investments in Brazil. According to him, the country lives a “tax madhouse” by the various standards.

“That way, there is no way to unlock investment, there is no way for Brazil to be a country that can connect with the big economies, because this tax system is analogous, archaic, from the 80s”said in an interview with Power360.

Watch (36min44s):

Tax reform is the way to solve what Padilha called “great federal crisis”🇧🇷 “The business environment in Brazil is an extremely ‘chaordic’ environment, a lot of chaos and very little order.”

According to him, there is a “cipoal” of norms in the Union, in the States and in the municipalities. Therefore, a restructuring agenda is needed.

The president of Comsefaz assesses that the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) 110 of 2019which is pending in Congress, is a step towards making the necessary changes in taxation: 🇧🇷IT’S a summary, a combination of several proposals. […] I believe it should be a starting point and, based on that, make adjustments”🇧🇷

According to Décio Padilha, the proposal rescues part of the substitute 192/2019, presented by Comsefaz itself, which dealt with legal certainty and taxation of new services and goods in the digital economy.

Financial situation of states

Padilha affirms that there is a concern of the States with the drop in revenue due to the ceiling of 18% on the tax rate ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuel, electricity, communications and public transport.

🇧🇷Rates that were high, 29%, 25%, immediately dropped to 18% within the same fiscal year. So everyone wants to pay little tribute. This is legitimate, but you have to transition. This is not done overnight.”said🇧🇷

The Secretary of Finance of Pernambuco is aware of the impact caused in sectors such as education and health from the changes in tax collection. “It is a constitutional obligation of the ICMS: at least 12% must go to health, 25% to education and 0.5% to technology. ICMS is very binding”he declared.

“When you change it immediately – and the budgets were drawn based on the expectation of revenue that will not happen anymore because Congress reduced its rates –, you create a dislocation, a financial deficit. That’s what happened to the country. Who will pay for health and education in 2023? This is a problem”he added.

Décio Padilha mentions the creation of permanent expenses, such as the increase in 33% on the teachers’ floor of basic education and the nursing floor🇧🇷 “We need to have ‘funding’, source of resources for this. No one is questioning the valuation of these categories, of these activities that are important. What we are questioning is reducing the ICMS immediately and these obligations arise.”

Read the highlights of the interview below:

Defense of Fernando Haddad on tax reform in the 1st half of 2023

“I think the minister starts off well when he leaves straight away for a immediate reform and that there should be less resistance than the reform on consumption in order to be able to create a business environment conducive to investment and less legal uncertainty. Then he goes to the issue of direct taxes, which is very important. And, in this sequence, achieving what we call fiscal justice or social justice through taxation. I, as a coach, agree that this strategy tends to be more successful.”

Ceiling-breaking PEC and the need for fiscal balance

“The basic point is fiscal capacity. It’s you having a number of liquidity, debt and current savings in balance. Cut costs, control personnel expenses and obtain a surplus to make investments not only with own resources, but also by attracting loans for infrastructure and also private operations. So, I believe that when you talk about the ceiling and when you talk about a license to go beyond the ceiling, there is a social aspect that has to be worked on. Then there has to be a plan for the next 12 months in search of fiscal balance. In the specific case of the federal government, you need to seek fiscal balance. The federal government has a very large debt.”

Criticism of the tax simplification project in Congress

“There was very little or almost no dialogue with the finance secretaries of the States [sobre o projeto]🇧🇷 The National Congress, every time it works, enters, will edit a very specific norm, of taxation or that generates expenses, it has a tradition of looking for the States, having a debate. It was not the case. O PLP [178/2021] it is running on an emergency basis and we have not been heard. There are a number of imperfections that need to be addressed. Administrative litigation is one aspect.🇧🇷

Movements of the new government in the economy

“I don’t see the concentration or decentralization of folders as big changes. What concerns me most is a work program. What will be the work program for the coming years? Mainly for the first 12 months when we have to have concrete actions. How is this federative instability? How will states survive the next 6 months? The new federal government has to design in its program how it is seeing this because the instability of the States, the deficit of the States that will arise due to all these changes that, by the way, had a wrong diagnosis.”

“The inflationary problem reduced by a quick policy of suppression of the ICMS to insure fuel was a misdiagnosis in the following way: a problem is conjunctural, the war in Ukraine. Before that, in 2021, it was the volatility of the dollar and this situation remains because the international parity price policy that Petrobras practices is sensitive both to exchange rate variation and to the issue of the international price of a barrel of oil. And this international situation continues to put pressure on these two issues. The exchange rate also has a domestic aspect: the absence of a good fiscal framework or a fiscal structure, equilibrium also brings domestic exchange rate pressure.”

Revenue to GDP

“It will not be with public investment alone that Brazil will emerge from this meager GDP growth. There must also be private investment. In a country where you have legal uncertainty: well over half of the GDP is in litigation, and to say that this large volume does not draw attention to the tax chaos that we are experiencing… It is like I say: it is a madhouse that needs to be worked on. ”

Possibility of assuming Federal Revenue

“My name has been in the press for a long time for a natural reason: I have participated with several fellow Finance Secretaries since 2019 in building the tax reform. I went to Congress a lot, I went to the Ministry of Economy a lot, in the federation of municipalities. That is, I toured this country a lot and consequently associates with the current president of the National Committee of Secretaries: ‘He was the coordinator of the tax reform back there’. So it’s natural to always remember the name, but, in my opinion, some governors, many secretaries, other authorities always remember, some people from the transition, but I think it remembers in that sense: ‘It’s a career figure that could help’. I’d say it’s just trials and conjecture, nothing official.”

Pernambuco’s tax situation

“The State of Pernambuco had a very difficult situation in 2019, it was in the process of reversing sources. It had a deficit in current savings, a poor liquidity ratio. The only good thing was the debt. He had little debt because he was Capag [Capacidade de Pagamento] C in 2019. It was a State that did not have a guarantee to carry out a credit operation. We did a very tough 2 and a half year fiscal adjustment program. We paid a high price in the face of public opinion, but the State balanced itself. Today it is Capag B. We managed to raise R$ 1.2 billion in the last 4 months. We took this resource and put it in road recovery, water works. The State of Pernambuco has a debt ratio of only 21%. It is the smallest in history. […] The space for the new governor to carry out a credit operation in 2023 is R$ 3.4 billion. God willing, we close this year with a surplus. Pernambuco, for what it was, is in an extraordinary situation.🇧🇷

Information in this post was previously published by Drive, exclusively. The newsletter is produced for subscribers by the team of journalists at Power360🇧🇷 Learn more about Drive on here and learn how to receive in advance all the main information of power and politics.