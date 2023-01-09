The Brazilian police detain a series of Bolsonaro supporters after the assault on the Presidency, in Brazil, this Sunday. UESLEI MARCELINO (REUTERS)

The Brazilian version of the attack on the Capitol, which occurred exactly two years ago, is just as degrading for politics, cynical for the republic and harmful for democracy as the American original, but it contains even more alarming elements in the case of Brazil.

The far-right populism that brought Bolsonaro to power in 2018 has a parasitic relationship with democracy. Bolsonaro and his followers claim to defend freedom and have used it to numb the population with disinformation; They say they defend democracy and praise the military regime. In Bolsonaro’s Brazil, as in Trump’s United States, the words freedom and democracy are no longer common goods: they are instruments of this new type of fascism. One only has to see how they reject the results of the surveys, how they attack their adversaries, how they do not accept what contradicts them. The scenes from this Sunday speak for themselves.

In addition to parasitizing democracy, the extreme right has taken over the Republic and its symbols. The Brazilian flag has become the symbol of a party; Camouflage uniforms, restricted to military use by Brazilian law, have become a fetish. The national anthem is interpreted not as a symbol of an imagined community, but as a moral affirmation of a group that excludes other nationals. The attempt to take over the Republic finds a shameful echo among the reserve military who want to use it to see the armed forces involved in a coup. It is, without a doubt, a corruption of a moral order.

Bolsonarismo presents several sect elements: the cult of personality, the state of grace expressed in charisma, the perception of a hostile environment, the extremist religious reading, the illusion of access to the truth. Bolsonarismo’s social stratum reaches a portion of the population that is not used to feeling the rigor of the law in an unequal country like Brazil: generally whites, belonging to the upper-middle strata, many of them active military and in the reserve of the Armed Forces, of the police.

This gives the Bolsonaristas a false sense of omnipotence and the delusional perception of being the moral reserve of the nation. This Sunday, in Brasilia, some of them fraternized with the police and published photos and videos celebrating the achievement. They are not afraid of being punished, because for them the law only applies to others. Historically, and unfortunately, they are not wrong.

Since the end of the elections, far-right groups have mobilized to protest in Brasilia. In December, the capital was the scene of arson and was nearly the target of a bomb attack. Little was done. Hundreds of people remained for weeks in front of the barracks, under the omission of the military commanders, feeding their bodies with barbecue and their spirits with the chant of false news about a possible intervention. Under an atmosphere of protection by the uniformed officers, other groups arrived this weekend in a caravan of 100 buses.

Intelligence, security or police? The capital of the largest country in the southern hemisphere was handed over. The Secretary of Security for the Federal District, former police officer Anderson Torres, was in the United States. Minister of Justice of the Government of Bolsonaro, Torres ended up being exonerated from his new position this afternoon by the governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha.

While the population was watching the horror show on television, President Lula was in the city of Araraquara, in the interior of São Paulo, devastated by the heavy rains of recent days, supporting Mayor Edinho Silva. When he found out what was happening in Brasilia, a crisis cabinet was quickly created. In a brief and tense press conference, the new president informed that he had decreed federal intervention in the capital. Without asking for the support of the Armed Forces, Lula will have to count on the help of the other governors, who must provide the police and the National Security Force.

The reaction of the other powers will be decisive in containing this new fascism. The president of Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco, and the ministers of the Supreme Court have already positioned themselves in favor of Lula. If the extreme right intends a strategy of wear and permanent tension with the elected government, it will correspond to the three powers to blame the sponsors, influencers and public agents involved in the coup attempt. Either the republic and Brazilian democracy will be strengthened, or they will be at the mercy of Bolsonaro sectarianism.

Eduardo Heleno He is a political scientist and professor at the Institute of Strategic Studies of the Fluminense Federal University (INEST-UFF) in Brazil.