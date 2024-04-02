From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 02/04/2024 – 15:13

The risk rating agency S&P Global assessed this Tuesday that Brazil depends on the government's commitment to an agenda of economic reforms to reach the so-called “investment grade”, which signals a very low risk of default on the national debt.

+ Market raises GDP projection for 2024 to 1.89%, says Focus

“Brazil’s recovery of its investment grade rating will depend, to a large extent, on political commitment to economic reforms to achieve better fiscal consolidation and economic growth,” S&P said in a report.

“Brazil has a weaker fiscal position and economic growth than most emerging market peers,” the agency added, stating that this restricts the country to “speculative grade,” which covers riskier countries for investment.

Still, at the end of last year, S&P raised Brazil's long-term credit rating to “BB”, from “BB-“, two steps below investment grade, stating that the approval of the tax reform extends the history of recent years of implementation of “pragmatic policies” in the country.

The Fitch rating agency also raised Brazil's rating in mid-2023, to “BB”, also below investment grade.