Dorival Junior He was confirmed this Wednesday as Brazil's new coach, replacing interim Fernando Diniz, dismissed last week due to poor results in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in which the Canarinha occupies sixth place.

“Dorival Júnior is the new coach of the Brazilian men's national team,” says the brief statement in which the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) says.

He also announces that the coach will be presented at a press conference scheduled for this Thursday at the entity's headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

Photo: Staff Images / Conmebol

The departure of Dorival Júnior and his new position had already been announced by São Paulo last Sunday, but confirmation from the highest authority in Brazilian football was missing.

Dorival, 61, has managed around twenty Brazilian clubs, although his best years have been the last, especially at the helm of Flamengo, which he led in 2022 and with which he won the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores.

He then moved to São Paulo, with whom he won the Brazilian Cup again last year in a final with Flamengo, who fired him at the end of 2022 despite the excellent campaign that year.

EFE

