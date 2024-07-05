Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Brazil finished second in their group in the 2024 Copa America, behind Colombia, which they tied 1-1 at the end of the first round. The group also included Costa Rica and Paraguay, and the “Seleção” was unable to take the lead due to their goalless draw with Costa Rica in the group’s opening match.

Brazil’s second-place finish in the group is not a normal occurrence, as in the last 16 participations of the “Samba” team in the groups of major continental tournaments, it qualified as the leader on 14 occasions! The exception remains in the 2016 Copa America, when the “Seleção” failed disastrously to qualify from the group that was led by Peru with 7 points, then Ecuador “5 points”, and Brazil “4 points”.

The Brazilians are going through one of their worst periods on all levels, as the team is still without a permanent coach, after seeking to sign Carlo Ancelotti, who renewed his contract with Real Madrid. The team also lacks leading players and players with great technical weight.

The Brazilians will face Uruguay in the quarter-finals, in which the “Sky Blues” team is likely to win, given the performances presented, the capabilities of coach Bielsa, and the brilliant players, noting that Uruguay achieved victory over Brazil in the current World Cup qualifiers with two goals.

The “Seleção” occupies sixth place out of 10 teams in the qualifiers, having achieved only 7 points in 6 matches, including wins over Peru and Bolivia, who are in last and second to last place.