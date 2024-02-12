Brazil's national football team failed to qualify for the 2024 Olympics

The Brazilian national football team will miss the 2024 Olympic Games. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

Brazil lost to Argentina in the final qualifying match in South America. The meeting took place in Caracas (Venezuela) and ended with a score of 1:0 in favor of the Argentines. The only goal scored was scored by Luciano Gondou.

The Brazilians, who won Olympic gold at the Games in 2016 and 2021, found themselves in third place in the standings and failed to qualify. Thus, Paraguay and Argentina, who took first and second places in the selection, respectively, will perform in Paris.

The Summer Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024.