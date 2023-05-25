AFPi

AFP https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/

05/24/2023 – 22:47

Share



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, defended that Brazil has a more important and “decisive” role in the new global order, during a visit to Brasília this Wednesday (24).

“Brazil must have a stronger voice on the world stage and the United Kingdom is willing to support it”, said Cleverly at a press conference alongside Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

For the head of the British Foreign Office, who, in addition to Brasília, visited the city of Manaus on Tuesday, Brazil “also has a decisive role in the remodeling of the international order and the multilateral system”.

On the first visit to the country by a British chancellor in nine years, Cleverly reiterated London’s support for “Brazil’s ambition to have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.”

“The global balance of power has turned south […] This is not a bad thing, but it is a reality that needs to be reflected in various multilateral institutions, including the UN,” he said.

Vieira, in turn, highlighted the “perfect coincidence” between the two countries on the subject.

Cleverly’s visit to Brazil ends a tour of South America and the Caribbean that also took him to Chile, Jamaica and Colombia. Furthermore, it takes place weeks after London announced an important contribution to the Amazon Fund.

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, announced that he will invest 80 million pounds (R$ 489 million in today’s exchange rate) in this fund, during a meeting with President Lula on the eve of the coronation of King Charles III.























