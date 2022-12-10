Rio de Janeiro (AFP)

“The end of the dream”, “Brazil is crying”, “a fatal mistake”: this is how the main media sites in Brazil headlined on their front pages, commenting on the exclusion of the country’s national team, “The Seleçao”, by penalty kicks against Croatia in the quarter-finals of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Globo e Sporty” lamented “the end of the hexagonal dream,” referring to the sixth title that Brazil has been seeking for 20 years.

And the site recalled that “since winning its fifth cup in 2002, the Seleçao has been eliminated every time it has faced a European team.”

And before the disappointment in Qatar against Croatia, Brazil previously lost in the quarter-finals to France “0-1” in 2006, the Netherlands “1-2” in 2010, and Belgium “1-2” in 2018.

In 2014, the “Samba” team, which was hosting the tournament, suffered a humiliating 7-1 loss against Germany in the semi-finals, after defeating Colombia in the quarter-finals.

For his part, Paulo Vinicius Coelho, one of the famous columnists in the Brazilian sports press, wrote via “Globo e Sporty”: “A fatal mistake for Brazil: How did we concede a goal from a counterattack, while we were victorious five minutes before the end of the extension?”

On the other hand, the information site “UOL” put a picture of Neymar on its front page, drowning in tears, and headlined “Brazil is crying.”

Most sports commentators criticized Coach Tite, who has been in office since 2016, and had previously announced that he would leave his position months before the World Cup.

And the Brazilian “R7” website wrote, “This time, Neymar was the least guilty of everything. The decisive mistakes were committed by Tite.”

As for the Estado de San Paolo newspaper, it pointed the finger at Tite’s “seven mistakes”, accusing him of “having not really changed anything” since the elimination against Belgium in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The newspaper asked, “Neymar is the best penalty kick taker in the Seleçao. Why didn’t he take the first kick?”