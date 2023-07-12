Gabriela Anelli Marchiano, in an image from her social networks. RR SS

The Brazilian Gabriela Anelli Marchiano was 23 years old and had a real passion for Palmeiras, the great soccer team of the descendants of Italian immigrants who arrived in São Paulo in the 20th century. A fan since she was a child, she died this Monday after two days hospitalized since on Saturday, before the game and when she was waiting to enter the stadium, she was seriously injured due to a fight between supporters of the São Paulo team and the Rio de Janeiro team. Fragments of a bottle allegedly thrown by a Flamengo fan fatally wounded her neck. The Palmerian is the eighth Brazilian soccer fan who has died so far this year.

Marchiano belonged to the main supporters of Palmeiras. A flamenco player has been detained since he was arrested in the stadium environment as the author of the bottle throw, but the prosecution is now asking that he be released due to indications that it was not him.

The death of this fan and the seven that preceded her in the last semester show, on the one hand, that aggressiveness and violence still reign in many soccer matches in Brazil. But at the same time it is a reflection, albeit tragic, of the feminization of Brazilian soccer, be it due to the increase in the number of fans in the stands, the growing interest that the women’s team arouses, or the arrival of a businesswoman, Leila Pereira, at the presidency of a club, Palmeiras.

Marchiano was one of those kids who usually jumps onto the pitch hand in hand with his idols. Her family and those close to her said goodbye dressed in the green and white shirt at a funeral that ended with the Palmeiras anthem.

A balance compiled by one of the main Brazilian specialists in soccer violence, the sociologist Mauricio Murad, helps to gauge the magnitude of the phenomenon. wall recorded 157 dead fans between 2009 and 2019. The expert attributed it to the growing involvement of parts of the fans with organized crime, drugs and weapons. The worst year, with 30 deaths, was 2013, just at the gates of the soccer country hosting the World Cup.

After the death of the Palmerian, rival Flamengo tweeted: “On an occasion that should have been a purely sports dispute, a young woman lost her life in a barbaric and unjustifiable manner. [Un acto que] deserves to be severely punished.” Palmeiras also condemned the violence and the Brazilian Football Confederation assured that it is working with the authorities to combat the problem. But the editorial writer of the newspaper or globe He has accused the clubs and the federation of “acting as spectators” in the face of violence in soccer.

Matches with only one fan are still frequent in Brazil. When both are allowed, the fans of each team arrive together and with a police escort. And the deployments of riot officers before the parties are usually enormous. This Saturday the launch of tear gas to stop the fight between fans forced the referee to stop the game twice due to the complaints of the footballers about the gases.

In March, a massive battle next to the Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro, between fans of Vasco and Flamengo ended with eight hospitalized. Two of them died. In April, another supporter lost his life when he was hit by a rocket before a Remo-Corinthians match in Belém. The rest of the deaths in 2023 occurred in the northeast of the country, several from beatings.

Incidents that are not fatal but serious are also recorded. A little over a week ago, a dozen Corinthians fans showed up at a hotel and assaulted the room where Luan, a player, was with several women and they beat him. The fans, dissatisfied with the footballer’s performance and his high salary, posted images of the attack on networks, condemned by the club. The referee suspended a recent Santos-Corinthians game before the pitched battle in which the fans got involved.

