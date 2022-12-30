The decree stated that “official mourning has been declared throughout the country (…) in a gesture of honor after the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele” after suffering from cancer at the age of 82.

Bolsonaro said that Pele “carried the name of Brazil to the whole world. He turned football into art and joy.”

For his part, Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva bid farewell to his country’s legend, saying on Twitter, “There was no number 10 like him.”

“Few Brazilians carried the name of our country as far as he did… He not only played, but gave a comprehensive show,” said Lula, who takes over his presidential duties on Sunday, stressing that he enjoyed the privilege of watching Pele play live. “Thank you Pele,” he added.