The Brazilian government showed solidarity and offered help to Ecuador this Sunday (19.Mar.2023). At least 14 people were killed by the earthquake of magnitude 6.5 with epicenter in the country on Saturday (18.mar), according to updated information from the country’s authorities. Aftershocks were felt in the Mexico, Peru It is Argentina.

“At this moment of great sadness for the human and material losses resulting from the earthquake, the Brazilian government expresses its solidarity with the Ecuadorian and Peruvian Governments and peoples and affirms its willingness to provide all possible cooperation to the authorities of those countries in responding to the humanitarian emergency”, published the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil.

The last balance released by the Ecuadorian government in your profile on twitter it also accounted for 446 injuries, in addition to 180 homes affected and 84 destroyed up to 11:54 pm local time (1:54 am this Sunday at Brasilia time).

Deaths were recorded in the provinces of El Oro (12) and Azuay (2). Another tremor, of magnitude 4.7, was also registered in the country on Saturday (18.mar).



Riesgos Management Secretariat The Risk Management Secretariat showed the impact of the earthquake across the country



Geophysical Institute of Ecuador The Geophysical Institute of Ecuador recorded the epicenter of the quake at a point 29 km from the city of Balao, about 330 km from the capital Quito

Also for the twitterEcuadorian President Guillermo Lasso expressed solidarity with the victims and informed that he would continue to visit the affected places to stabilize the situation “Urgently”.