Thursday, September 7, 2023
Brazil | More than 20 dead in Brazil due to cyclone

September 6, 2023
Brazil | More than 20 dead in Brazil due to cyclone

The cyclone is the most destructive weather disaster in the history of the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

in Brazil at least 21 people have died due to the storm in the southern parts of the country.

According to the governor of the country’s southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul, Mucum, a small town with about 5,000 inhabitants, has been hit the hardest, where 15 dead bodies have been found.

“We were saddened to hear the news after the waters receded and the bodies were found,” the governor Eduardo Leite told a press conference.

The cyclone is the worst weather disaster in the state’s history. The strong winds and heavy rains that started on Monday have caused floods and landslides. Further floods are expected in the area.

In total, the storm hit more than 50 cities and affected the lives of more than 20,000 people, the authorities say. Hundreds of people are said to have fled their homes.

President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sent his condolences and said the federal government is ready to help those affected by the storm.

Tags:
