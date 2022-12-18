The F-39 Gripen fighter will start operating in Brazil this Monday (Dec.19, 2022) and will be the most modern warplane in Latin America. On the same day, an inaugural ceremony for the aircraft will be held at the 1st GDA (Air Defense Group), in Anápolis (GO),

🇧🇷The receipt of the first F-39 Gripen aircraft symbolizes a milestone for the Brazilian Air Force. It is the realization of a long-term project, which now translates into operational capabilities that the country never had”, said Lieutenant Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior, commander of the FAB (Brazilian Air Force), in an interview with journalists.

The new equipment will be used to intercept possible intruding aircraft in Brasilia’s airspace. Today, this activity is carried out by North American F-5s acquired in the 1970s.

🇧🇷The Gripen comes to replace aerial vectors that have already been deactivated or that are already entering the 5th decade of operation by the Air Force, with their respective deactivation processes planned or in progress”, said the FAB commander.

Made by the Swedish company saabthe Gripen is a small single-engine aircraft known for its high efficiency, low operating costs and advanced technological capability.

Measuring 15.2 meters long and 8.5 meters wide, the plane has 10 weapons loading points and a total capacity of 5.3 tons. Its supply and reloading of ammunition is done on the ground, in just 10 minutes.

GRIPEN PROGRAM

The contract between Saab and the FAB was closed in 2014, after lengthy negotiations during the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT). The objective is to produce 36 Gripen E/F aircraft (3rd generation) for the Brazilian Air Force, including systems, support and equipment.

The project had a total cost of 39.3 billion Swedish krona, which is equivalent to just over R$ 20 billion at this Sunday’s (18.18.dec) quotation, financed over 25 years.

In addition to the equipment, the purchase includes a technology transfer program expected to be concluded in 10 years. Each Gripen unit is produced in 2 years. They are developed and manufactured in collaboration with Brazilian engineers. For this, more than 350 professionals were trained.

The commander, who will leave office in January, defended the inclusion of the purchase of 4 more fighters in the current contract, in addition to carrying out a new round of negotiations to acquire another 26 aircraft.

Batista says that, with the 36 Gripens on the initial contract, Brazil would have only 3 aircraft for every million square kilometers, including the territorial sea. The area is considered to be very extensive.

Despite being signed during the Dilma government, the project is supported by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who participated in the presentation of the aircraft during his tenure.

Regarding the continuation of the trade agreement with the change of federal management to the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the head of aeronautical marketing and sales at Saab, Mikael Franzén, said he saw no obstacle. 🇧🇷Purchasing fighter jets is state business, not government business. FAB is the customer”, he stated.