He was born in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon, where deforestation has just broken a record for the month of February. An emblematic figure of ecology in Brazil, Marina Silva is the Minister of the Environment in the Lula Government. A position that she had already held between 2003 and 2008.

Behind her sober appearance and discreet personality is a 65-year-old woman with a dazzling career. From illiteracy to the Ministry of the Environment, passing through activism, Marina Silva has become an emblematic figure of the environmental fight in Brazil.

After four devastating years for the Amazon under the Presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, the new Minister of the Environment declared on January 24 that the environmental situation in her country was “much worse” than she imagined.

One of the pieces of evidence is that deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon broke a record for the month of February. Known for her bravery and determination, Marina Silva has assigned herself a mission: to save the world’s largest rainforest.

From poverty to the political scene

Born in 1958 in a remote town in the Amazon in the state of Acre (bordering Peru and Bolivia), Marina Osmarina da Silva grew up in a poor family of eleven children, eight of whom survived poverty and malaria.

From the age of 10, he worked with his father on rubber tree farms. Her fate was turned upside down when she fell seriously ill at age 16. She was sent to Rio Branco, the capital of Acre, to be treated in a Catholic convent.

It was at that time that he learned to read and write. Although her religious life did not convince her, it allowed her to discover liberation theology, a movement of the Catholic left known for its fight against poverty and human rights violations.

Ten years later, Marina Silva obtained her university degree after working as a domestic worker to pay for her studies. In 1985 she participated in the creation of the first state workers’ union and joined the Workers’ Party of the famous Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. She took her first steps in politics together with the activist and defender of the Amazon rainforest, Chico Mendes. At 36, she became the youngest US Senator in the country’s history.

In 2003, President Lula da Silva appointed her Minister of the Environment. Her presence in the government produced a change in the policy regarding the Amazon. Deforestation, at that time considered necessary for the economic development of the country, progressively began to be perceived as an activity that depletes resources.

But the good relationship with the president did not last long. In 2008, the environmentalist Ella dumped her mentor, accusing him of not supporting her enough in her fight. She joined the Green Party in 2009 and the following year she ran for president. She was the big surprise of the scrutiny: despite having very limited resources and having little media coverage, she received almost 20% of the votes, the equivalent of some 19 million voters.

‘Brazilian Obama’

After failing to create her own party, Marina Silva became the running mate of socialist Eduardo Campos for the 2014 presidential election. In August, after Campos’ death in a plane crash, Silva was named candidate instead.

Being a black woman from humble origins, Marina Silva shook up the electoral campaign: by embodying change, she wanted to break with the traditional parties that had run the country for 20 years.

In voting intentions, the environmental defender was competing side by side with President Dilma Rousseff, who had run for a second term. “I don’t want the defeat of Dilma, I don’t want the defeat of Aécio (Neves, Social Democratic candidate),” said Marina Silva during a fiery speech in front of her supporters, a few days before the first round. “What I want is the victory of Brazil!”

File: Dilma Rousseff and Marina Silva during a televised presidential debate in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, October 2, 2014. © Felipe Dana, AP

Some saw Marina Silva as the “new Lula”. Others, to “an Obama from Brazil.” Despite having conquered the hearts of the voters, Marina Silva was dealing with many contradictions.

Having joined the ranks of evangelical Protestants, some feared that religion would interfere with their politics. This mother of four was socially conservative. She was opposed, for example, to the legalization of drugs, homosexual marriage and abortion, although she specified that she was in favor of a referendum on the latter issue. She too vague postures, according to her opponents.

“What is my opponent’s problem?” Dilma Rousseff wondered during an interview. “I never know what you think! Because one day she thinks one thing and the next day she thinks another. After having obtained 21% of the votes, the socialist failed to reach the second round, falling behind Dilma Rousseff and Aécio Neves.

Return to government 15 years later

Marina Silva ran again as a candidate for the Presidency in 2018, a time when she obtained her worst result, reaching only 1% of the votes. After four years of Jair Bolsonaro’s populist mandate, deforestation increased by 75%.

A month before the 2022 presidential election and faced with the threat that the former president would not recognize the results of the polls, Marina Silva put aside her differences with Lula. In exchange for her support, she obtained a series of promises in case of victory, such as the creation of a national climate security authority.

After tight scrutiny, Lula was narrowly elected and Marina Silva returned to the Environment Ministry, 15 years after he resigned.

15 years after resigning from her position under Lula’s government, Marina Silva shows her support for him in view of the 2022 presidential election. © Andre Penner, AP

The challenge that Silva faces as a politician is great: an increase in intensive agriculture, mining, oil extraction… The Amazon needs to heal after years of mistreatment.

The minister’s strategy: seek support among the international community, as soon as possible. Just over a month after her appointment, she indulged in a friendly embrace with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who was visiting Brazil.

The Brazilian minister has reason to be happy: her French counterpart has just announced that Paris and the European Union plan to contribute to the Amazon Fund (O Fundo Amazônia). Administered by Brazil and supported mainly by Norway and Germany, Marina Silva reactivated this fund the day she took office, after Jair Bolsonaro froze it in 2019.

After the meeting with Colonna, Silva promised that the resources would contribute to minimizing the tragedy experienced by the Yanomami. This indigenous community suffers from malnutrition and infectious diseases due to the progression of illegal mining activities in their territories.

On February 18, Marina Silva published an article in the newspaper ‘Le Monde’ calling for international solidarity. “Seeing the children of the Yanomami people in a situation of famine shows that it is a premeditated genocide,” she proclaimed along with a group of political and intellectual personalities.

At 65 years old, nothing seems to stop Marina Silva from saving her native region.

This article was adapted from its original in French