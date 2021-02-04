The mining company Vale agreed with the government of Minas Gerais to pay around 7,000 million dollars for the damages caused after the tragedy in the Brumadinho municipality in 2019, which left at least 270 people dead. According to local authorities, the money will be invested in works for the population and will not prevent the continuation of individual actions, many in the criminal sphere, by the victims against the company.

On January 25, 2019, the Brumadinho municipality, in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais, suffered one of the worst tragedies in the country’s history. The failure of a dam with mining waste, jointly owned by the Vale company, caused an avalanche that wiped out everything in its path. Dozens of homes were buried and 270 people died. The bodies of 11 have yet to be found.

Now, after two years of claims and multiple rounds of negotiations, the company has agreed with the local government to pay compensation of around $ 7 billion for the “social and environmental” damages caused.

“I lived very well with my husband, with a lot of love, a lot of dignity. And Vale came in and simply took everything from us (…) I want justice,” said Sueli de Oliveira, wife of one of the victims, in a day of protests and vigils last week on the second anniversary of the disaster, adding to pressure on the company as it tried to close a deal.

The state governor, Romeu Zema, reported that the money that will be paid through the courts will go directly to works for the population, such as improvements in health areas, basic sanitation, water security projects, the construction of a highway and education. The works, according to him, should generate 365,000 jobs.

Relatives of those killed by the failure of a Vale company dam participate in a ceremony on the second anniversary of the disaster, in Brumadinho, Minas Gerais, Brazil, on January 25, 2021. © Reuters / Cristiane Mattos

Likewise, the official said that the pact obliges Vale to start reparation immediately and that this compensation is independent of individual claims for damages and criminal actions instituted by those affected.

So far, and according to data from the mining company cited by the local press, 8,900 people are part of civil or labor compensation agreements already signed, totaling about 443,000 million dollars.

Zema said the new payment will replace current emergency aid to families in the affected areas, which Vale says has been paid since 2019. In total, about $ 332,000 has been allocated to around 100,000 people in the affected areas.

The Brumadinho disaster is the second fatal dam collapse at a Vale-affiliated facility in the past four years, alerting the mining industry and investors to the dangers of thousands of levees around the world.

