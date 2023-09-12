A soybean plantation in the Brazilian Amazon. Brazil Photos (LightRocket via Getty Images)

The European law against deforestation that came into force just over two months ago and bans EU countries from importing products from deforested areas has deeply concerned several developing countries that consider themselves directly harmed. Brazil, Indonesia and 15 other countries have written a joint letter to the highest authorities of the community institutions in which they demand that the bloc reconsider the rule, which they criticize for its “punitive and discriminatory nature,” according to the text, released this Monday by the Brazilian Foreign Ministry. Several of the signatories already made their discontent public a year ago. They accuse the EU of having been “inflexible” until now and demand the opening of a dialogue to resolve the dispute while reaffirming their commitment to “multilateral environmental goals.”

The EU standard, which came into force on June 29, is considered by its authors as a great step forward so that consumption in the Twenty-Seven does not contribute to the deforestation or degradation of the Amazon and other valuable tropical forests. The anti-deforestation law vetoes the entry into its territory of seven products (palm oil, cocoa, coffee, rubber, livestock, wood and soybeans) and their derivatives if they come from illegally deforested areas after December 31, 2020. That is as of today. cutting. And it will be the companies themselves that want to market them that must demonstrate that their products are clean.

Along with Brazil, ten Latin American countries also sign the letter (Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and the Dominican Republic), in addition to Indonesia (which is home to one of the largest tropical forests in the world after Amazonia), Ivory Coast, Ghana, Malaysia, Nigeria and Thailand. The 17 signatory governments warn that “small producers may end up excluded from international value chains, not because they have deforested their lands, but because of their inability to comply with the strict requirements imposed” by European regulations.

The signatory countries request in their letter to the presidents of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, of the European Council, Charles Michel, and of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, that the parties take advantage of the process of preparing the guidelines for the implementation of the law to “correct the legislation or, at least, try to mitigate its most harmful impacts.”

The 17 Governments demand a vote of confidence from the EU. That is, guidelines that “adequately value sustainable local practices in agricultural value chains, both those already implemented and those that are under development.” They consider it essential to avoid turbulence in commercial relations in addition to the extra bureaucratic burden and costs that it will entail for all those involved, including producers and consumers.

These exporters of palm oil, cocoa, coffee, rubber, livestock, wood and soybeans and derivatives such as beef, leather products, paper, furniture, cosmetics or chocolate consider that “this legislation ignores local circumstances and capabilities, the national legislation and certification mechanisms of developing producing countries, as well as their efforts to combat deforestation and the commitments made in multilateral forums.

The 17 countries opposed to the European anti-deforestation law as it is formulated urge Brussels to engage in a meaningful dialogue before the legislation begins to be applied in 18 months. That is the deadline that Brussels has given itself to evaluate exporting countries, or regions within them, as low risk or high risk. In the latter case, imports will be subject to more rigorous controls.

Since he returned to power, the environmental issue has unexpectedly become an issue that pits the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, against Brussels. The leftist practically considers both this European standard and the environmental demands added to the Mercosur-EU trade agreement after both blocs agreed on the text in 2019 after two decades of negotiation. The veteran Lula considers that these demands may have made sense when Jair Bolsonaro was in the Presidency and gave wings to the deforesters of the Amazon, but that they stopped making sense when he assumed power with the commitment to prioritize environmental policy and given that deforestation is falling in the Brazilian Amazon.

Lula shows signs of losing patience with the blocking of the Mercosur-EU trade agreement. This Monday she proposed that the heads of government of the countries involved meet in the coming months to “give a yes or no and stop debating because no one can take it anymore.”

Countries that consider themselves harmed by the EU law against deforestation emphasize that, in their opinion, the rule “by itself will not have a positive impact on deforestation rates” and runs the risk of having undesirable effects such as an increase of poverty or a delay in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Brazil, a middle power with a deep diplomatic tradition of getting along with everyone, aspires to become a leader of the countries of the global south, especially in an issue like the environment in which it has a special role in the Amazon. 60% of the largest tropical forest in the world (seven million square kilometers), which plays a crucial role in regulating the planet’s temperature and slowing climate change, extends across its territory. The rest is distributed among eight other countries.

