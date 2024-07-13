24 years after the last official visit of a President of the Italian Republic (Carlo Azeglio Ciampi), Sergio Mattarella crosses the Atlantic to go on a mission to Brazil starting next Monday, July 15. A journey with a complex program and multiple, important meanings, starting from those linked to the Italian presence in Brazil: approximately 750 thousand registered with AIRE but as many as 30 million descendants of Italian migrants who landed in the country starting from the end of the 19th century. In Sao Paulo and Porto Alegre, among other things, it is estimated that 80% of the population has Italian origins.

Mattarella’s visit, in the year of a significant ‘relay’ between Italy as president of the G7 and Brazil as president of the next G20, also falls in the midst of the celebrations for 150 years of immigration in Brazil. Many initiatives to celebrate the symbolic date of the arrival in Spirito Santo of the ship ‘Sofia’, in 1874, which set sail from the Kingdom of Sicily, giving rise to a history of welcome and assimilation that characterizes the country in which the ius soli prevails.

But the visit of the Head of State to Brazil, a country that boasts a trade exchange with Italy of 10 billion euros, is notable for other important meanings. Among these, the stop of the Head of State in the areas recently hit by floods, in the region of Porto Alegre, where among other things the Italian presence is particularly marked. The mission of the President of the Republic also includes moments of high symbolic value such as the visit to the Arsenale della Speranza, where Sermig ensures assistance to the homeless in San Paolo, and the one to the Franciscan community of Salvador that assists the needy.

In detail, The institutional trip will formally start on Monday 15 July from Brasilia (the arrival is scheduled the day before, tomorrow Sunday 14), where Mattarella will be received by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in the Palacio do Planalto, seat of the Brazilian government. After the talks, statements to the press are scheduled and then an official breakfast. In the afternoon Mattarella will move to Congress for a meeting with President Rodrigo Pacheco.

After visiting the ‘Oltreoceano’ exhibition of Italian-Brazilian artists for the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of Italian immigration to Brazil, Mattarella will also have a meeting with the Italian community at the Embassy. On Tuesday, the head of state will travel to Porto Alegre to visit the flooded areas, where a meeting with the Italian community is also planned.

On Wednesday 17, the Head of State’s agenda includes a visit to the Museum of Immigration in Sao Paulo and the Arsenale della Speranza. In the afternoon, Mattarella will visit the Edificio Italia, home of the Italian club of Sao Paulo, to meet the Italian community. Following this, the transfer to Rio de Janeiro, where the Head of State will visit the exhibition of photographer Gabriele Basilicio after a stop at Casa d’Italia.

On Thursday, also in Rio, Mattarella will speak at the Brazilian Center for International Relations on the topic of ‘An inclusive dialogue for an evolving international scenario. Partnerships and perspectives at the bilateral, regional and global levels’. After a visit to Sugarloaf Mountain, a meeting with the Italian community of the area is planned.

Among other things, the agenda also includes a visit to the monastery of San Benedetto, the City of Samba, and the National Library. On Friday, after a visit to Corcovado for Christ the Redeemer, the head of state will move to Salvador for a visit to the Franciscan community of Betania and a meeting with the Italian delegation. The departure for Italy of the head of state is scheduled for Saturday, July 20.