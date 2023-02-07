Paraná, Brazil.- The stadium of Atletico Paranaense, located in the Parana state turned into a real combat arena at the end ofl Paraense Classic versus Coritiba.

After 90 intense minutes due to the rivalry between the two teams, a pitched battle broke out between players that heated up the local fans, to such an extent that some jumped onto the pitch to want to attack their opponents.

Stadium security had to intervene quickly so that the situation did not get out of control in the Baixada Arena, that was completely painted in red and black shirts, but that did not help the greens get a good result on matchday 7 of the Paraná Championship.

When the referee ordered the closure of the match, several soccer players from Atlético Paranaense they went to the players Coritiba being very hot after the Paraná Classic.

Although the visitors tried to calm the situation, this got out of hand and the problem grew even more as the elements of ‘Coxa’ began to run around the field of play due to the invasion of the red and black fans.

What is striking is that in the Brazilian soccer match there were no expelled. Atlético Paranaense remains the super leader of the Paraná Championshipwhile Coritiba he is sub-leader 17 units.