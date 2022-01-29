The Brazilian team was left on the court this Saturday (29) in their debut against Ecuador in the Copa América de Futsal, in Asunción (Paraguay), with a 5-1 rout in the first round of the group stage. Players Bruno, Pito, João Victor, Daniel and Taffy swung the nets in favor of Brazil, and Montaño scored the goal of honor for the Ecuadorian team. Current champion (2017), Brazil is in search of the 11th title in the competition.

The victory raised Brazil to the leadership of the Group 1, which also has Uruguay, Colombia and Chile. The team’s next duel will be against Chile, on Monday (31), at 15:00 (Brasília time).

Brazil, led by coach Marquinhos Xavier, had a devastating first half, opening a 4-0 lead. Bruno was the first to score in the seventh minute, and the team had barely finished celebrating and Pito scored the second for the selection. Then it was João Vitor’s turn to score five minutes from the end of the first half, and there was still time for Daniel to leave his.

After the break, the selection slowed down, and Ecuador took the opportunity to reduce the damage: in the seventh minute, Montaño scored the only goal for the Ecuadorians. At six minutes into the game, Bruno Taffy dropped an indefensible bomb and completed the rout: 5 to 1.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

