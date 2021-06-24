FT. Brazil 2-1 Colombia.

➔ Comeback on the hour.

➔ Luis Díaz’s epic scissor goal.

➔ Refereeing mess in Bobby Firmino’s tying goal.

➔ Casemiro sealed the cartwheel in the last of the night.

➔ One more assist from Neymar.

➔ Perfect passage of La Canarinha. pic.twitter.com/dFigq41qMV

– Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) June 24, 2021