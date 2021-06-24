The Copa América yesterday left us a match that will go down in history. We must add the detail that Casemiro put the Brazilians ahead in the 100th minute. Yes, in the 100th minute, in a game in which there was no overtime.
It all started when the coffee team took the lead at 10 ‘after a spectacular Chilean from Díaz, a goal that without a doubt, except for absolute surprise, will be considered the best goal of the tournament. The Colombian team, which was having a very good match, hurried defensively to the point that they stood 15 minutes from the end with the game in their pocket. It was then that Tite’s changes started to work; a play made by Renan Lodi and Roberto Firmino allowed the Rio de Janeiro national team to tie the game.
The last moments before and during the discount were jumbled and filled with a large number of fouls, but the epic was yet to appear. Neymar, in what was the last play of the clash, put a tense ball at the near post where Casemiro did not forgive with a book header. Brazil showed that despite being classified, they wanted that victory.
The canarinha is positioned as a clear favorite to revalidate the title. Perhaps the only team that can overshadow them is Leo Messi’s Argentina, but not because of his football, much less, if not because with Messi you never know.
This result leaves Brazil even more classified and puts Colombia in some trouble. Relative problems because it really follows second, although with one party more than the rest of the countries that are in that group B.
