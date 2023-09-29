Brasilia (AFP) – The hip operation that the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, underwent this Friday, passed “without complications” and the president is expected to leave the hospital no later than Tuesday.

“The procedure went without complications, the president is awake, going to post-anesthesia recovery,” Roberto Kalil Filho, Lula’s personal doctor, reported at a press conference after the intervention at the Sirio Libanés hospital in Brasilia.

The president, who turns 78 in October, underwent a “total astroplasty” on his right hip. He then underwent a small surgery to remove excess skin on his eyelids, according to doctors, to take advantage of the general anesthesia.

“The patient (Lula da Silva) is hospitalized in a room, and is clinically stable,” reported a medical bulletin from the Syrian Lebanese Hospital.

Lula “responded very well to anesthesia,” without undergoing intensive care, Kalil had explained shortly before.

He is expected to remain hospitalized until Monday or Tuesday at the latest.

The leftist leader underwent surgery with the aim of placing a prosthesis to relieve the pain of osteoarthritis, which has afflicted him for at least a year.

“He will leave the hospital on foot. There will be no limitations to work in the Alvorada (official residence). His head works perfectly,” said Dr. Ana Helena Germoglio, coordinator of the Presidency’s medical team.

His official activities will be alternated with physiotherapy sessions, he added.

Permission to travel to COP28

Lula had cut his schedule in recent days and had shown up in Brasilia wearing a mask.

If everything goes as planned, Lula is expected to resume his international travel at the end of November, on the occasion of the UN Climate Conference COP28, in the United Arab Emirates.

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, removes his mask during the inauguration of the new president of the Supreme Federal Court, Luis Roberto Barroso, in Brasilia, on September 28, 2023 © EVARISTO SA / AFP

“With more than six weeks (since the surgery), the president will certainly be authorized to travel and participate in the COP,” Kalil said.

Lula suffers from osteoarthritis on the right side of his hip, wear and tear on the cartilage that lines the joints and can limit movement.

Doctors are confident that, after healing, surgery will be “efficient” against joint pain.

On Monday Lula revealed that the pain began in August of last year, during the campaign against his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, whom he defeated in the October elections.

President Lula da Silva gestures of approval during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace, on September 27, 2023 in Brasilia © Evaristo Sa / AFP/Archives

They have since intensified, he said, causing him difficulty sleeping, sitting or standing, and leaving him in a “bad mood.”

No crutches in sight

But the president decided to postpone the surgery for fear, as he confessed, of conveying an image of weakness. Instead he assumed command of a hyperactive diplomacy and traveled around the world for meetings with foreign leaders and multilateral meetings.

Internally, he maintained the same drive: he traveled to several states in this continental-sized country, gave speeches and participated weekly in his program “Conversation with the President”, broadcast on social networks.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva gestures during a press conference on September 30, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro © Carl de Souza / AFP/Archives

For the next few weeks, you will need to walk with the help of a walker to ensure balance. Although Lula said that on the advice of her official photographer she will not be shown wearing it in public.

“They won’t see me with a walker or crutches, they will always see me handsome, as if I hadn’t had surgery,” he said, laughing, on Tuesday.

Last March, he had to postpone a trip to China due to pneumonia.

His predecessor, Bolsonaro, now 68, was hospitalized several times during his mandate, especially to treat the aftermath of a stab wound during the 2018 election campaign.