The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, entered the hospital this Friday to undergo hip surgery, which will force him to reduce his intense official schedule for several weeks.



Nine months after assuming a third term, Lula, who turns 78 in October, will undergo a “total hip arthroplasty” due to osteoarthritis, which has been causing him severe pain for at least a year.

The leftist leader will undergo surgery at the Sirio Libanés hospital in Brasilia, where he arrived aboard the presidential convoy, an AFP journalist confirmed. He is expected to remain hospitalized until Tuesday, and at no time will he hand over the position to his vice president, an advisor to the Presidency told AFP.

The procedure, which lasts several hours and under general anesthesia, consists of placing a hybrid prosthesis, with one part fixed with bone cement and another fitted directly into the bone.



Lula has cut his schedule in recent days and canceled a trip to Sao Paulo due to medical “recommendation” before the surgery, a presidential source said. Additionally, in some of her recent appearances this week in Brasilia she has worn a mask.

The president said he was “very optimistic” that the operation would go well and stated that he would be able to “work normally” during his convalescence, which he will spend at the Alvorada Palace, the official residence.

But he will have to put a stop to his busy travel schedule and will stay in the Brazilian capital for at least four weeks. If everything goes as planned, Lula is expected to resume his international travel at the end of November, on the occasion of the UN Climate Conference COP28, in the United Arab Emirates.

Lula suffers from osteoarthritis on the right side of his hip, wear and tear on the cartilage that lines the joints and can limit movement.

On Monday he revealed that the pain began in August of last year, during the campaign against his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, whom he defeated in the October elections. Since then, they have intensified, he said, causing him difficulty sleeping, sitting or standing, and leaving him in a “bad mood.”

AFP