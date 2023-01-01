Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sworn in as the new president of Brazil in Congress. He had previously driven through the capital, Brasilia, in an open Rolls Royce with his wife Janja and new vice president Geraldo Alckmin and his wife.

Lula previously ruled Latin America’s largest country from 2003 to 2010. He is the first democratically elected president in Brazil to hold office for a third term. He defeated his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro in the October runoff. Contrary to custom, the former president did not take part in the swearing-in ceremony of his successor: Bolsonaro left on Friday with his family for the United States.

Lula now faces major challenges. Lula announced a resolute environmental protection policy and measures to ensure adequate food standards for the population. However, it has to do with a congress in which former President Bolsonaro’s supporters make up the largest group.