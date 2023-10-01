Brasilia (AFP) – After undergoing hip surgery on Friday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returned to his official residence in Brasilia on Sunday, ahead of schedule, but will have to wait a few more weeks before resuming his hectic travel schedule.

“I was discharged and I am already at the Alvorada Palace,” he said on his X account, formerly Twitter.

“I am recovering to work even harder for Brazil and run a marathon,” added the president who will turn 78 on the 27th.

The leftist president, who began his third term in January, underwent a complete hip replacement, under general anesthesia, to relieve pain that had plagued him for more than a year and put him in a “bad mood.”

After placing the prosthesis, the doctors “took advantage of Lula’s good response to anesthesia” to perform another cosmetic operation to correct drooping eyelids.

The Sirio Libanés hospital in Brasilia, where the operation was performed two days ago, said that Lula returned home “after presenting a good clinical evolution.”

The initial forecast of the medical team was that he would be discharged “on Monday or Tuesday at the latest.”

Dinner at home

However, a statement issued Sunday morning said the medical team was “evaluating” taking him home earlier than expected.

“Someone will be able to go home for dinner today,” first lady Rosangela da Silva, better known by her nickname “Janja,” reacted on Instagram.

The medical statement said that Lula had “spent the night in stable condition” and had even “gone up and down stairs with the help of physical therapists.”

Lula had taken some steps and started physical therapy sessions on Saturday morning, the day after the operation.

“Work normally”

Although he returned home earlier than expected, Lula will have to stay in Brasilia for at least four weeks, forcing him to take a break from his busy travel schedule abroad.

However, he intends to “work normally” during his convalescence.

His personal doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho, declared on Friday that he is “confident” that his patient will recover in time to attend the United Nations Climate Conference (COP-28), which will be held in Dubai at the end of November. .

That meeting is considered important for a president who is seen as a champion of the environment and who has promised to stop deforestation in the Amazon by 2030.

During his convalescence, Lula will have to use a walker, but his personal photographer has convinced him not to show it to the cameras, so as not to give any sign of weakness.

Lula began to suffer hip pain in August 2022 but for image reasons the operation was not performed until nine months into his term.

A year ago Lula was in the midst of an electoral campaign against his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, whom he defeated in the second round of the presidential elections.

“I would have liked to have surgery after the elections (at the end of October 2022), but I thought people would think: he is old, he has just been elected, he is already in the hospital,” he said on Tuesday in his weekly program broadcast on the social networks.