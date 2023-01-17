The government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Tuesday dispensed with 40 soldiers who worked in the administration of the presidential residence, at a time of mistrust between the Brazilian president and the Armed Forces for the assault on the powers of radical Bolsonarists on January 8.

The decision was made by el Ministry of the General Secretariat of the Presidency, which dispensed 40 soldiers who were part of the Administration Coordination of the Palacio de la Alvorada, the residence of the head of state, in Brasilia, as published in the Official Gazette.

Lula assumed power on January 1, but he has not yet moved to Alvorada, which is undergoing a series of trials after four years as the home of far-right Jair Bolsonaro, who was defeated by the progressive leader in the October elections.

The personnel change also comes after a report in which the first lady of Brazil, Rosângela “Janja” da Silva, He opened the doors of the palace to show various damages that he attributed to the period in which Bolsonaro occupied the residence.

Lula’s wife showed the GloboNews cameras damaged furniture, torn carpets, dirty sofas and part of the broken floor, among other mishaps for which she blamed the Bolsonaro family.

I am convinced that the door of the Planalto Palace was opened for those people to enter because there is no broken door, that is, someone facilitated their entry

On that occasion, she indicated that she and her husband will only move to Alvorada when a “complete inventory of what is inside” and the conditions in which they received it are carried out.

On the other hand, the decision to do without those 40 soldiers It comes amid the doubts raised by Lula about the actions of the Armed Forces in the attempted coup perpetrated by thousands of radical Bolsonaristas in Brasilia on January 8.

That day, a group of supporters of the far-right leader invaded and caused serious damage to the offices of the Presidency (Palacio de Planalto), Congress and the Supreme Court, with the intention of overthrowing Lula and returning Bolsonaro to power, who is under investigation for inciting the attack.

Last week, at a breakfast with journalists, Lula accused “many” police and military of having been “collusion” with the chaos generated in the Brazilian capital. “I am convinced that the door of the Planalto Palace was opened for those people to enter because there is no broken door, that is, someone facilitated their entry,” he said.

