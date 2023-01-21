Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has dismissed the commander of the armed forces, General Julio Cesar de Arruda. In his place will be General Tomas Miguel Ribeiro Paiva, current military commander for the southeast. The G1 site reports it.

The changeover took place after yesterday Lula received the Minister of Defense and the leaders of the Armed Forces. The meeting was the first after the January 8 assault on the presidential palace, the seat of parliament and that of the Federal Supreme Court by a crowd of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Arruda had temporarily assumed command of the army on December 30, when Bolosnaro was still in charge, in agreement with Lula’s transition team. On January 6, the assignment had been confirmed.