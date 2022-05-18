Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is getting married this Wednesday in Sao Paulo with Rosangela da Silva, a sociologist 21 years younger that she could become first lady if he wins the October election.

It is the third marriage of Lulatwice widowed.

At 76, he will say “yes” to “Janja”, a smiling 55-year-old woman, feminist and long-time militant of the leftist Workers’ Party (PT).

The bride and groom requested maximum discretion from the nearly 200 guests scheduled for the wedding, whose location was only revealed to them the day before, through a QR code printed on the card.

In recent days, various rumors have circulated on social networks and columns about the cost of the party and the wines that will be served. Some followers of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, his main rival in the presidential elections, they accused Lula of throwing an ostentatious party.

Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva and Rosangela da Silva in 2022, along with Dilma Rousseff.

According to the CNN Brasil channel, the menu will consist of “typical Brazilian flavors,” such as shrimp stew, crab dishes or rice with meat. The party should last about nine hours, animated by a DJ and live music.

The bride’s dress was designed by Brazilian stylist Helo Rocha and, according to the local press, it is made of organza and handmade embroidery.

Lula’s future wife, affiliated with the PT since 1983, studied Sociology at the Federal University of Paraná and worked for almost twenty years for the Itaipú Binacional energy company in Curitiba (southern Brazil). Although the Brazilian press affirms that the two have known each other “for decades”, Lula’s advice assures that they began their relationship at the end of 2017.

Lula at the launch of his campaign in the city of Sao Paulo.

But the romance was kept secret until May 2019, when Lula had already been in prison for more than a year at the Curitiba Federal Police headquarters after being convicted of corruption in the Lava Jato case.

Rosangela actively participated in the camp that PT militants set up outside the prison demanding his freedom and went to look for him when he left, in November 2019.

Since Lula had his sentences annulled and was authorized to contest the election, he has accompanied him in several of his public appearances, including the launch of his candidacy this month in Sao Paulo.

Lula, born into a poor family in the state of Pernambuco (northeast), was forged in political life through his union activity as a metal worker in Sao Paulo and governed the country between 2003 and 2010.

He married for the first time in 1969with Maria de Lourdes da Silva, who died two years later from hepatitis and in 1974 with Marisa Leticia, with whom he had four children, who died in 2017 of a stroke.

