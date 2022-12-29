The president-elect of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who will take office next Sunday, announced this Thursday 16 new ministers, with which his cabinet will have a total of 37 portfolios, one of them devoted for the first time to indigenous affairs.

“We have a cabinet” and “now we have to start working”, because “the Brazilian people cannot wait any longer” after “the misgovernment to which they have been subjected in these years”, declared Lula, referring to the administration of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, who will succeed in power as of this January 1st.

Among the appointments announced this Thursday, which end up shaping the new government, three women stand out in particular: Marina Silva, Simone Tebet and Sonia Guajajara.

Like twenty years ago, when Lula first assumed the Presidency, the environmentalist Marina Silva will be Minister of the Environment, one of the most abandoned and punished areas during the administration of Jair Bolsonaro, leader of the extreme right who is now leaving power.

Silva’s first experience with Lula in government ended badly and the then minister resigned in the face of “certain resistance” to the environmental agenda, but the magnitude of the devastation promoted by Bolsonaro led her to once again support the ex-unionist.

Lula da Silva and Simone Tebet.

Simone Tebet, affiliated with the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB, center-right) She was a presidential candidate against Lula and Bolsonaro in the elections last October and finished the first round in third place, with 4.1% of the votes.

He joined Lula’s campaign for the second round and will now head the Ministry of Planning, one of the arms of the Ministry of Finance for the design of economic policies.

The most symbolic of the appointments formalized this Thursday by the president-elect goes through Sonia Guajajara, who will assume the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, a portfolio that did not exist until now and that Lula had promised to create from the campaign.

Guajajara is one of the most representative voices of the indigenous movement and his last name is the name of his people, threatened like many others by illegal loggers and miners who operate with almost impunity in the Amazon and have strengthened themselves with the abandonment that region suffered during Bolsonaro’s four years in power.

“Never before in the history of this country have we had an indigenous minister,” stressed Lula, who maintained that it will be “a new experience” and that the entire government must “work and help,” although he qualified that Guajajara and “the indigenous are already more than prepared to solve their own problems”.

Other appointments confirmed this Thursday by Lula have given spaces in the Government to formations of the center and center-right who joined his campaign against the ultra-conservative movement led by the outgoing president.

These are the Unión Brasil, Social Democrático and Simone Tebet’s own MDB parties, which with their presence in the cabinet will give Lula’s government greater weight in the new Parliament that will take office next February, with a clear conservative majority.



